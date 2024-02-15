Sting trailer: Wyrmwood director’s spider horror movie reaches North America in April

Well Go USA has unveiled a trailer for the spider horror film Sting, from the director of the Wyrmwood movies

We’ve been tracking the progress of Wyrmwood Road of the Dead and Wyrmwood: Apocalypse director Kiah Roache-Turner’s latest horror movie, the spider-themed Sting , since it was first announced, and we have a major update to share today: not only has Well Go USA confirmed that they’ll be bringing the Australian production to North American theatres on April 12th, but they’ve also unveiled a trailer for the film, which you can check out in the embed above, and a poster, which can be found at the bottom of this article.

Scripted by Roache-Turner, Sting has the following lengthy synopsis: One cold, stormy night in New York City, a mysterious object falls from the sky and smashes through the window of a rundown apartment building. It is an egg, and from this egg emerges a strange little spider… The creature is discovered by Charlotte, a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books. Despite her stepfather Ethan’s best efforts to connect with her through their comic book co-creation Fang Girl, Charlotte feels isolated. Her mother and Ethan are distracted by their new baby and are struggling to cope, leaving Charlotte to bond with the spider. Keeping it as a secret pet, she names it Sting. As Charlotte’s fascination with Sting increases, so does its size. Growing at a monstrous rate, Sting’s appetite for blood becomes insatiable. Neighbors’ pets start to go missing, and then the neighbors themselves. Soon Charlotte’s family and the eccentric characters of the building realize that they are all trapped, hunted by a ravenous supersized arachnid with a taste for human flesh… and Charlotte is the only one who knows how to stop it.

Despite the New York City setting, Sting was filmed in Sydney.

The film stars Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon), Alyla Browne (Three Thousand Years of Longing), Penelope Mitchell (Hellboy), Robyn Nevin (Top of the Lake), Noni Hazlehurst (The End), and Jermaine Fowler (Retreat).

Sting was produced by Jamie Hilton and Michael Pontin of See Pictures and Chris Brown of Pictures in Paradise. Funding was provided by create NSW, cumulous VFX, Spectrum Entertainment, Align, and Screen Australia.

