Straight Lies: Mckenna Grace to star in 1990-set psychological thriller

Mckenna Grace will be seen reprising the role of Phoebe Spengler when the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (watch it HERE) sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (which, of course, also serves as a sequel to the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II) reaches theatres on March 22nd, and now Deadline reports that she has lined up the psychological thriller Straight Lies as her next project. Grace will be starring in and executive producing the film, which Alex Kalymnios (Netflix’s The Recruit) will be directing for Mandalay Pictures. Filming is scheduled to begin in North Carolina sometime this summer.

Scripted by Ren Trella, who drew inspiration from true events she experienced as a teenager, Straight Lies is set in 1990, surrounding the hysteria of the war on drugs. A teen girl falsely accused of drug use is held against her will and must escape a cult-like drug rehab that is backed by the US Government, while her covert CIA agent father becomes so lost in political influence that he is unaware of the danger his daughter is in. Trella’s script was a semi-finalist in the Academy Nicholl Fellowship in screenwriting.

Grace provided the following statement: “ I am so honored to bring this compelling story to the screen. After speaking with our amazing writer Ren and hearing her true story of what she endured and based the script, I knew this was going to be a heartbreaking, but necessary project to make. “

Kalymnios added: “ I am so honored to be directing this haunting and compelling story inspired by true events and I’m thrilled Mckenna Grace will be leading us through this shocking and emotional nightmare of one girl’s fight to survive STRAIGHT. “

Straight Lies is coming our way from Mandalay Pictures and Valor Media Group, with David Zelon producing. The financing is being provided by Unity Entertainment and Princess Gates Entertainment.

Deadline notes that, in addition to The Recruit, Kalymnios has also directed Three Families for the BBC, the BAFTA-nominated Becoming Human, and episodes of Titans, Impulse, S.W.A.T., Timeless, The White Princess, and The 100.

Does Straight Lies sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Mckenna Grace psychological thriller by leaving a comment below.