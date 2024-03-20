Ghostbusters Frozen Empire: Interviews with Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7INlx0USgXc

“Bustin makes me feel good!” That’s what Sony hopes fans will be saying when they turn out to see Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire this weekend in theaters. A very ambitious follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with this one, Sony and their Ghost Corps production company, hope to spawn the series into an extended universe containing both old and new characters. You can read our review here, and to help celebrate the movie’s release, we were invited to take part in the film’s virtual junket, in which we got to interview stars McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon.

One thing that’s immediately evident when interviewing this crew is their unabashed love of the franchise. Everyone involved is clearly having a blast, and perhaps none more so than Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd, who, after sitting out most of the action in the last film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, finally get to slap on their proton packs and bust some ghosts. In our interview, Rudd mentions that no one brought their cell phones with them during the shoot and in between shots, they all just gathered around to hear stories from the OG Ghostbusters in the cast, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson. Carrie Coon also mentions her joy at becoming an official Ghostbuster (while shouting out physical media) while Rudd tells younger viewers which golden age comedies featuring the cast they should check out next.

And, of course, Frozen Empire also sees the return of McKenna Grace’s Phoebe and Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor, as the Spenglers relocate to New York. During our chat, Grace mentions how a classic villain, William Atherton’s Walter Peck, tries to sideline Phoebe, while Wolfhard talks about meeting the OG crew and being slimed by Slimer!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theatres on Friday. Check back later this week for even more from our interviews!