Street Fighter gets an official plot synopsis as the action film Sonic Booms its distribution from Legendary to Paramount

Posted 3 hours ago

Paramount Pictures is putting up its dukes and real estate as the ink dries on a three-year distribution deal between the studio and Legendary. Under the new agreement, Paramount will distribute Legendary‘s film projects, including the upcoming adaptation of Capcom’s Street Fighter. The Kitao Sakurai-directed action film is in production and will be released on October 16, 2026.

There are exceptions to the deal, such as Warner Bros. distributing key franchises like the eventual sequel to A Minecraft Movie, the third Dune film, and 2027’s Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

In addition to merger details, an official logline for Street Fighter enters the tournament of champions, which reads: “Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Bad Trip’s Kitao Sakurai directs Legendary’s Street Fighter movie from a screenplay by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New WorldIron Sky: The Coming RaceThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Callina Liang (PresenceBad Genius) plays Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian plays M. Bison, Orville Peck plays Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plays Balrog, Jason Momoa plays Blanka, Andrew Koji plays Ryu, Noah Centineo plays Ken Masters, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and controversial podcaster Andrew Schultz as Dan Hibiki.

New additions to the cast include Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, and Rayna Vallandingham as Juli.

“Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them. Street Fighter is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting,” said Josh Greenstein, co-chair of Paramount Pictures and vice chair of platforms, and Dana Goldberg, Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television.

Added Legendary CEO Josh Grode: “Partnering with David, Dana and Josh and their teams at Paramount marks an exciting new chapter for Legendary as we continue to pursue a diversified growth strategy—expanding our output, building new franchises, and creating more films for global audiences. This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity, and we look forward to working closely with Paramount on stories that will captivate and inspire moviegoers worldwide.”

What do you think about the plot for Street Fighter? Let us know in the comments section below.

