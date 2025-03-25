Street Fighter reboot gets removed from Sony’s schedule

It looks as if Warner Bros. isn’t the only schedule going through a schedule change with their movies. The new Street Fighter reboot was recently reported to have gone through some production changes as Sony was once in collaboration with Talk to Me directors, Danny and Michael Philippou, for re-adapting the famous fighting game before getting into a scheduling conflict and Kitao Sakurai, who had helmed episodes of Peacock’s Twisted Metal series, would step up for the task.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Street Fighter has now been taken off Sony’s release schedule after it recently secured a premiere date for March 20, 2026. No reason has yet to be given; however, the studio has also rearranged their schedule for Shiver, a shark thriller from the director of Violent Night, Tommy Wirkola, which was set to star Phoebe Dynevor.

After a couple of failed attempts to launch a film franchise, Legendary and Capcom were working in development for a new film that would be based on the famous fighting game that would rival Mortal Kombat’s popularity. The 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme has its share of fans and although the movie displays some cheesy fun (thanks to Raul Julia’s over-the-top megalomaniac portrayal of M. Bison), the movie series would not get another film until the attempted grittier take with 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. The game franchise, on the other hand, continues to thrive as the Street Fighter franchise has sold 49 million units worldwide, helping to keep the fighting game genre alive and well since the 80s.

Street Fighter remains one of the hottest properties in the video game space. It is always a main attraction at EVO, the ultimate fighting game tournament, with cash prizes awarded to the best players in the business. Since the release of the first two Street Fighter movies, several video game projects have broken the so-called video game movie curse, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Detective Pikachu, Prime Video’s Fallout series, and HBO’s The Last of Us series.

