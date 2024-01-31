Subspecies: Full Moon to release franchise collection in a wooden coffin box set

After a twenty-five year wait, Full Moon was finally able to get writer/director Ted Nicolaou‘s Subspecies V: Blood Rise through production and out into the world last year – and now that the franchise is complete, Full Moon founder Charles Band has revealed that his company will be releasing a Subspecies Blu-ray box set next month… and the movies are going to be housed in a wooden coffin!

Band made the announcement in an episode of his YouTube series Full Moon Universe, and the video can be watched at the bottom of this article. The wooden coffin box set will contain Blu-ray copies of Subspecies, Bloodstone: Subspecies II, Bloodlust: Subspecies III, the Subspecies-adjacent Vampire Journals, Subspecies 4: Bloodstorm, and Subspecies V: Blood Rise, plus a CD copy of the first movie’s musical score and a glow-in-the-dark Tiny Terrors action figure of the vampire Radu.

This is the first time Subspecies 4: Bloodstorm is getting a Blu-ray release. The original negative was lost, but Full Moon went back to the materials they do have access to and restored it to create the Blu-ray.

If you’re not familiar with this franchise, here’s a short synopsis for each one of the movies:

SUBSPECIES – Three young students studying the folklore of Transylvania uncover an ancient clan of vampires ruled by the sadistic, monstrous Radu, who becomes obsessed with making them his fledglings.

BLOODSTONE: SUBSPECIES II – Radu’s fledgling, Michelle, flees from his castle with the holy relic the Bloodstone and struggles with her emerging bloodlust while hiding in the basement of a theater in Bucharest, waiting for her sister to arrive from the U.S. to help her.

BLOODLUST: SUBSPECIES III – Radu kidnaps Michelle back to the castle he shares with his sorceress mother and teaches her to master her vampire powers, sacrificing everything in his obsession for her, while Michelle s sister mounts an armed assault on his stronghold.

VAMPIRE JOURNALS – A 19th-century vampire on a quest to destroy the vampires of his bloodline comes to modern-day Bucharest to battle the vampire master Ash the music lover using as his pawn the innocent soul of a beautiful concert pianist.

SUBSPECIES 4: BLOODSTORM – The vampire Radu returns to Bucharest in pursuit of his headstrong fledgling Michelle. He reclaims his underground stronghold from Ash, a powerful vampire who mingles with the world of mortals, while he devises a way into the secret clinic where Michelle is being held by the evil Doctor Niculescu.

SUBSPECIES V: BLOOD RISE – Stolen by crusaders on the night of his birth, he has no knowledge of his bloodline: his mother is a demon; his father is a vampire. Trained and exploited by a brotherhood of mystic monks to slay all enemies of the church, fate brings him back one night to the castle of his father, armed with the monster-slaying Sword of Laertes, to destroy the vampire Vladislas and reclaim a holy relic: The Bloodstone. The events of that night turn Radu from a noble man into a vampire with no master, setting him on a centuries-long quest for sustenance, and companionship, for the treacherous one who stole him from the sun, and for the Bloodstone he hopes will bring him peace. Spanning 500 years in the life of the vampire Radu Vladislas, this long-anticipated prequel to the Subspecies series chronicles Radu’s descent from a noble warrior for the Church to a depraved creature of the night.

The Subspecies Blu-ray Coffin Box Set will be going for the price of $149.95 and will be available to order through FullMoonHorror.com as of February 8th.

Will you be picking up a copy of the Subspecies box set? Let us know by leaving a comment below.