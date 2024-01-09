Suitable Flesh: H.P. Lovecraft movie reaches Blu-ray & DVD with Joe Lynch & Barbara Crampton commentary

Director Joe Lynch (Wrong Turn 2, Mayhem), screenwriter Dennis Paoli – who worked on the screenplays for the Stuart Gordon-directed H.P. Lovecraft adaptations Re-Animator, From Beyond, Castle Freak, Dagon, and Masters of Horror: Dreams in the Witch-House – and producer Barbara Crampton (who had acting roles in Re-Animator, From Beyond, and Castle Freak) recently teamed up to make a new Lovecraft adaptation called Suitable Flesh (read our review HERE) in tribute to Gordon. The movie was given a theatrical and VOD release back in October and will be reaching the Shudder streaming service in a couple weeks… but if you want to own a physical copy, you’ll be glad to know that Suitable Flesh is now available on Blu-ray and DVD! Copies can be purchased at THIS LINK.

Described as an “erotic body-swapping horror”, this adaptation of The Thing on the Doorstep stars Heather Graham (Boogie Nights) and Judah Lewis (The Babysitter). Graham plays psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby, who becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But her desire to help leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate.

Bruce Davison (X-Men), Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do!), and Graham Skipper (The Mind’s Eye) are also in the cast.

Crampton produced the film alongside Bob Portal, Inderpal Singh, and Joe Wicker for Amp, in association with Eyevox Entertainment. Brian Yuzna, who produced Re-Animator, From Beyond, and Dagon (and directed the Re-Animator sequels) is on board as executive producer, as are Eyevox’s Rick Moore, Amp’s James Norrir and Nina Kolokouri, and Lynch. Amp is handling worldwide sales – and Crampton is the Vice President of Production and Development at Amp.

Suitable Flesh comes to Blu-ray and DVD with the following bonus features:

Audio commentary with director Joe Lynch and producers Barbara Crampton and Bob Portal

A Suitable Score: A conversation with composer Steve Moore

Behind the scene of Suitable Flesh

Blooper Reel

Storyboard to Screen

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

I will definitely be adding a copy of Suitable Flesh to my collection alongside the Stuart Gordon Lovecraft classics. Will you be buying a copy of this film on Blu-ray or DVD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.