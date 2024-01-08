Suitable Flesh: Joe Lynch’s H.P. Lovecraft movie starts streaming on Shudder this month

Stuart Gordon was the master of cinematic H.P. Lovecraft adaptations. Sadly, he passed away in 2020, but his Lovecraft franchise lives on with Suitable Flesh (read our review HERE), which comes from the team of director Joe Lynch (Wrong Turn 2, Mayhem), screenwriter Dennis Paoli – who worked on the screenplays for Gordon’s Lovecraft movies Re-Animator, From Beyond, Castle Freak, Dagon, and Masters of Horror: Dreams in the Witch-House – and producer Barbara Crampton (who was in Re-Animator, From Beyond, and Castle Freak). The movie was given a theatrical and VOD release back in October, and at that time we heard it would reach the Shudder streaming service this January. Now we know exactly when it’s going to start streaming: January 26th!

Described as an “erotic body-swapping horror”, this adaptation of The Thing on the Doorstep stars Heather Graham (Boogie Nights) and Judah Lewis (The Babysitter). Graham plays psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby, who becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But her desire to help leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate.

Bruce Davison (X-Men), Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do!), and Graham Skipper (The Mind’s Eye) are also in the cast.

Crampton produced the film alongside Bob Portal, Inderpal Singh, and Joe Wicker for Amp, in association with Eyevox Entertainment. Brian Yuzna, who produced Re-Animator, From Beyond, and Dagon (and directed the Re-Animator sequels) is on board as executive producer, as are Eyevox’s Rick Moore, Amp’s James Norrir and Nina Kolokouri, and Lynch. Amp is handling worldwide sales – and Crampton is the Vice President of Production and Development at Amp.

I watched this Stuart Gordon tribute when it hit VOD and really enjoyed it, so I’m glad subscribers to the Shudder service are going to get to watch it on there in just a couple weeks. Here’s hoping it will be featured on The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs at some point as well.

