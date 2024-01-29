Suitable Flesh: Joe Lynch’s H.P. Lovecraft movie is coming to VHS in March

Director Joe Lynch (Wrong Turn 2, Mayhem), screenwriter Dennis Paoli – who worked on the screenplays for the Stuart Gordon-directed H.P. Lovecraft adaptations Re-Animator, From Beyond, Castle Freak, Dagon, and Masters of Horror: Dreams in the Witch-House – and producer Barbara Crampton (who had acting roles in Re-Animator, From Beyond, and Castle Freak) recently teamed up to make a new Lovecraft adaptation called Suitable Flesh (read our review HERE) in tribute to Gordon. The movie recently received a Blu-ray and DVD release (copies can be purchased at THIS LINK) that includes such extras as audio commentary, featurettes, and bloopers – but if your taste is more old school than that, it’s also coming to VHS, courtesy of Broke Horror Fan and Witter Entertainment!

Copies of the “limited edition, fully functional” Suitable Flesh VHS can be purchased through Witter Entertainment. “It arrives on VHS in slipcase packaging with art by Creepy Duck Design. For optimal VHS viewing, the film has been cropped from its original aspect ratio to 4:3 full frame. It is officially licensed from RLJE Films and approved by Lynch.” This is a pre-order, with copies expected to ship in March.

Described as an “erotic body-swapping horror”, this adaptation of The Thing on the Doorstep stars Heather Graham (Boogie Nights) and Judah Lewis (The Babysitter). Graham plays psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby, who becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But her desire to help leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate.

Bruce Davison (X-Men), Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do!), and Graham Skipper (The Mind’s Eye) are also in the cast.

Crampton produced the film alongside Bob Portal, Inderpal Singh, and Joe Wicker for Amp, in association with Eyevox Entertainment. Brian Yuzna, who produced Re-Animator, From Beyond, and Dagon (and directed the Re-Animator sequels) is on board as executive producer, as are Eyevox’s Rick Moore, Amp’s James Norrir and Nina Kolokouri, and Lynch. Amp is handling worldwide sales – and Crampton is the Vice President of Production and Development at Amp.

