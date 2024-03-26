Super Troopers cast reunites for whiskey ad: Check it out right meow!

The Super Troopers gang has reunited for an ad promoting WhistlePig’s maple syrup…and the delicious cocktails you can make with it.

The Super Troopers gang is back on the road – well, actually it’s a distillery, with the original lawmen getting back together to promote WhistlePig’s maple syrup in a throwback to one of the great scenes in the 2001 Broken Lizard comedy.

In the ad, we see Super Trooper star Erik Stolhanske (Trooper “Rabbit”) slugging a bottle of WhistlePig barrel-aged maple syrup, to which Steve Lemme (Trooper “Mac”) coaching him to relax and open his jaw, further prompting Jay Chandrasekhar (Lieutenant “Thorny”) to tell him, “You’re doing it wrong.” Rabbit’s reply? “What are you talking about? Chugging maple syrup’s kind of our thing!”

But for such maple syrup, chugging is forbidden from the Super Troopers boys and pretty much anyone else who tries to set their lips on the bottle. After all, it is Vermont’s finest…Cue Paul Soter (Trooper Foster) and Kevin Heffernan (Trooper Farva) at the bar, with Farva declaring, “I thought we were Vermont’s finest!” And yes, Farva was quickly shot down. You can watch the ad here.

Chandrasekhar said the project wasn’t just meant to be an ode to Super Troopers but also bring attention to the shortage of maple syrup. “The maple market is facing a shortage and mother of God, we have to keep it flowing from the maple mecca that is Vermont…We’re excited to make our permanent stake in Vermont through this merger and partnership, and of course stock up on maple for future films.”

While the Super Troopers cast may not have their own whiskies – WhistlePig isn’t exactly the cheapest on the market and maybe cops promoting booze isn’t the best idea – they have been given their own special branding of the maple syrup, which is priced at $20. The tie-in is also quite appropriate, as the distillery is headquartered in the Green Mountain State, although not in Spurbury…

Super Troopers was a hit with its target audience, eventually becoming a bonafide cult classic through the home video market. This would eventually lead to a sequel in 2018, which, while it didn’t quite have the pop of the original, was solid enough for fans.

