James Gunn debuts a new Supergirl poster and preview ahead of tomorrow’s teaser trailer reveal

Update: Not long after dropping a brand-new poster for DC Studios’ Supergirl, James Gunn posted another preview of the film to social media, alongside confirmation that the film’s official teaser trailer will arrive tomorrow!

The new preview features Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El rocking out to the classic track “Call Me” by Blondie. As the footage continues, we find Kara walking like a boss through a fog of smoke before downing what looks like the intergalactic equivalent of a “Flaming Moe” before catching a glimpse of Kara’s interplanetary adventures.

Original Story: Before the promised Supergirl teaser trailer arrives online, James Gunn is getting people hyped for the big reveal by dropping a brand-new poster for the upcoming superhero film starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El.

The brand-new poster features Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El, dressed in her signature suit, as well as a long brown trench coat and oversized sunglasses to conceal her hangover eyes. As Kara floats in front of her stylish insignia, the words “Truth. Justice. Whatever.” can be found in the bottom left corner of the print.

Who are the creative forces behind Supergirl?

Supergirl will be directed by Craig Gillespie and scripted by Ana Nogueira. It’s based on the comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

Supergirl stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Emily Beechum as Alura, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll.

What has James Gunn previously said about Supergirl?

Previously, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn had teased that this version of Supergirl would be different from what we’ve seen before. “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn said. “She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.”

What do you think about the new Supergirl poster? Are you excited about seeing the upcoming teaser trailer? What do you think about the tone and direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU so far? Let us know in the comments section below.