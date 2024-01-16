Superman: Legacy will have a sense of humor, teases Rachel Brosnahan

As much as we loved Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Superman, his take on the character didn’t include much humor, but it doesn’t sound as though that will be the case with Superman: Legacy. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Rachel Brosnahan teased that the new Superman played by David Corenswet will “ have a sense of humor. “

“ I’ve really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far, ” Brosnahan said. “ Every single person involved in this production is just such a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching the movies. Some of us were reading the comics. So I feel like it’s being made with so much love. And I think this Superman will have a sense of humor… We’re excited to both put our own spin on things and honor the material we love so much. ” The actress added that her take on Lois Lane will be “ feisty, marvelous and fiercely intelligent. “

In addition to David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Superman: Legacy will also feature Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed late last year.