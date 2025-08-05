18-ft. Superman statue displayed in Cleveland, the birthplace of the Man of Steel

We might always associate Man of Steel with Metropolis or Krypton, but it’s really Cleveland that is the home of the Man of Steel. Now, Superman is being immortalized in that hometown with a statue that stands on an 18-ft. pillar.

This past weekend, the Siegel & Schuster Society — so named after Superman co-creators Jerry and Joe — erected the statue in the men’s namesake tribute plaza. And yes, it is made of stainless steel. Nearby is yet another tribute: a bronze statue of Siegel, Schuster and Siegel’s wife Joanne, who served as the original model for Lois Lane. In that statue, the three are pointing in the distance and in awe, with Schuster taking to an illustration pad. Rounding out the plaza is a 9-ft. steel and glass phone booth, with Clark Kent’s Daily Planet get-up inside, indicating he’s off to save the day somewhere. It’s no Hall of Justice mural but it’s still just the sort of displays that sound worthy of a detour if you’re in the area.

In a statement, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne said, “The Superman statue and the Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster Tribute Plaza honor two creative minds and celebrate Cleveland’s legacy of imagination, resilience, and hope. Superman was born in Cuyahoga County, and his story reflects our own: ordinary people doing extraordinary things to make the world better. This plaza is a point of pride for our community, serving as a gathering place for families, fans, and future heroes to be inspired by the possibilities that lie ahead.”

A new Superman statue was unveiled in Cleveland’s Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster Tribute Plaza.



The tribute honors the iconic hero and his legendary creators in their hometown.



(📸 @GreaterCLE) pic.twitter.com/Ses6nCi3My — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) August 2, 2025

Cleveland is just the latest location to put up a Superman statue, most notably following the one in the small town of Metropolis, Illinois, which put up a 15-ft. one, with one of Lois Lane also nearby. Since 1979, Metropolis has held an annual Superman Celebration, with celebrities turning up for the event. This past June, Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch, Smallville’s Kristin Kreuk, Nuclear Man portrayer Mark Pillow, and more, were in attendance.

To date, the Superman franchise has taken in more than $3.7 billion globally, with James Gunn’s latest iteration currently at just over $550 million worldwide.