Swan Song: TV series based on Robert McCammon novel finds its showrunner

A year has gone by since it was announced that special effects legend Greg Nicotero, who is the creative supervisor on the Shudder series inspired by the George A. Romero / Stephen King anthology Creepshow, directed more than forty episodes of The Walking Dead, and is now an executive producer on the Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, would be executive producing a TV series adaptation of the post-apocalyptic novel Swan Song , written by Robert McCammon. Nicotero will be directing the pilot episode of the series as well. Now, Variety has learned that the series has hired its showrunner.

That showrunner is Russell Rothberg, who will also serve as writer and executive producer on the show. Rothberg has a long list of credits that includes being a writer and executive producer on the upcoming Peacock limited series Long Bright River, being an executive producer on the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, working on American Gigolo at Showtime, Foundation at Apple TV+, and Knightfall at History Channel, and, as a TV executive, overseeing shows like Bates Motel, Chicago Fire, and The Path.

Coming our way from Monarch Media and Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten’s Monster Agency Productions, this action horror series has this set-up: Following the U.S. government’s nuclear showdown with an unprecedented malevolent enemy, America as it was is gone forever. Now the remaining citizens must fight to stay alive in a wasteland born of rage and fear, populated by monstrous creatures and marauding armies. One small girl offers a glimmer of hope against a supernatural being hellbent on the planet’s destruction. Nicotero and Witten will executive produce Swan Song through Monster Agency, while Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, and Vicky Patel executive produce through Monarch Media. McCammon will also be receiving an executive producer credit. Brandi Hagedorn is co-producing. The project is currently being shopped around to networks and streamers.

When Swan Song was first announced, Nicotero provided the following statement: “ Being a longtime fan of Robert’s novels, his story of survival in a world forever changed by political mistrust and international intrigue intertwined with a supernatural force has always been one of my favorites. The time is perfect to delve into this world. “ Barnett, Powell, and Patel added: “ The post-apocalyptic world of McCammon’s novel is incredibly compelling, and unlike anything we have seen before in film or television. We’re very excited to bring this world to life and can’t imagine any better partners for the series than Greg and Brian, particularly with Greg’s years of experience in expanding the world of walkers in The Walking Dead. “

Peacock recently cancelled the James Wan-produced series Teacup after just one season. That show was an adaptation of McCammon’s Stinger. Patrick Brice is set to direct a film based on McCammon’s He’ll Come Knocking for Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment. Universal Pictures picked up the rights to McCammon’s World War II werewolf story The Wolf’s Hour a decade ago, but that one still hasn’t made it into production.

Are you excited to hear that Greg Nicotero is working on Swan Song and the series has found its showrunner? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.