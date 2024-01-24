Swan Song: Greg Nicotero to direct pilot episode of TV series based on Robert McCammon novel

Special effects legend Greg Nicotero is the creative supervisor on the Shudder series inspired by the George A. Romero / Stephen King anthology Creepshow, he directed more than forty episodes of The Walking Dead, and he’s now an executive producer on the Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Now Deadline reports that Nicotero will also be executive producing a TV series adaptation of the post-apocalyptic novel Swan Song , written by Robert McCammon. Nicotero will be directing the pilot episode of the series as well.

Coming our way from Monarch Media and Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten’s Monster Agency Productions, this action horror series has this set-up: Following the U.S. government’s nuclear showdown with an unprecedented malevolent enemy, America as it was is gone forever. Now the remaining citizens must fight to stay alive in a wasteland born of rage and fear, populated by monstrous creatures and marauding armies.

Nicotero and Witten will executive produce Swan Song through Monster Agency, while Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, and Vicky Patel executive produce through Monarch Media. McCammon will also be receiving an executive producer credit. Brandi Hagedorn is co-producing. The project is currently searching for a writer.

Nicotero provided the following statement: “ Being a longtime fan of Robert’s novels, his story of survival in a world forever changed by political mistrust and international intrigue intertwined with a supernatural force has always been one of my favorites. The time is perfect to delve into this world. “

Barnett, Powell, and Patel added: “ The post-apocalyptic world of McCammon’s novel is incredibly compelling, and unlike anything we have seen before in film or television. We’re very excited to bring this world to life and can’t imagine any better partners for the series than Greg and Brian, particularly with Greg’s years of experience in expanding the world of walkers in The Walking Dead. “

In addition to Nicotero working on Swan Song, James Wan is developing a series adaptation of McCammon’s Stinger for the Peacock streaming service and Patrick Brice is set to direct a film based on McCammon’s He’ll Come Knocking for Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment. Universal Pictures picked up the rights to McCammon’s World War II werewolf story The Wolf’s Hour ten years ago, but that one still hasn’t made it into production.

Are you excited to hear that Greg Nicotero will be directing and executive producing a TV series adaptation of Swan Song? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.