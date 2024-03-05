Teacup: Scott Speedman joins Yvonne Strahovski in James Wan Peacock series

Close on the heels of the news that Yvonne Strahovski of Chuck, The Predator, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stateless, Dexter, The Tomorrow War, and He’s Out There has signed on to star in and produce the Peacock streaming service series Teacup comes the Variety announcement that Scott Speedman is joining Strahovski in the cast. Speedman’s previous credits include Crimes of the Future, The Strangers, Underworld, Grey’s Anatomy, Animal Kingdom, Felicity, and Dark Blue. Strahovski’s character is named Maggie Chenoweth, and Speedman’s character is James Chenoweth.

Teacup is an adaptation of the 1988 bestseller Stinger, written by Robert R. McCammon (pick up a copy HERE). McCammon’s novel has the following description: The story takes place during a single twenty-four hour period in Inferno, Texas. Inferno is a town in trouble, driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy. But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed when an unidentified spacecraft crash lands in the desert outside of town, followed by a second craft bearing the alien being who will soon be known as Stinger. Stinger is a kind of interstellar hunter on a mission he intends to complete, whatever the cost. He brings with him an endless array of technological marvels and an infinite capacity for destruction that threaten the existence of Inferno, its inhabitants, and the larger world beyond.

Teacup will follow a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat to survive.

James Wan is executive producing Teacup through his company Atomic Monster, alongside Michael Clear and Rob Hackett. Yellowstone consulting producer Ian McCulloch is on board to write and executive produce the show. Other executive producers include McCammon, Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen, and E.L. Katz, who will be directing the first episode. Danielle Bozzone is overseeing the project for Atomic Monster. The show is coming our way from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

What do you think of Scott Speedman signing on to share the screen with Yvonne Strahovski in Teacup? Let us know by leaving a comment below.