Sylvester Stallone squashes rumours of a feud with Robert De Niro

Sylvester Stallone has taken to Instagram to set the record straight on a supposed feud with Robert De Niro. To make a long story short, it never happened, with Stallone cautioning fans that you can’t believe everything you read.

“ I just got back from the set of Tulsa King and just want to address something that I think is kind of an absurd rumor about myself and Robert De Niro never wanting to work with each other again, ” Stallone said. “ And having all sorts of angry comments about our stance on life and our philosophies, whatever. We’ve never had this discussion, probably never will, and I just want to say you can’t believe everything you read. “

The rumour of a feud between the two actors originated earlier this year from a “parody” website which ran the headline, “ Sylvester Stallone Declines To Work With Robert De Niro on a $1 Billion Project, ‘He’s A Woke Creep.’ ” Radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also shared the headline on X/Twitter, where it quickly spread.

Stallone and De Niro previously worked together on Cop Land, James Mangold’s highly underrated crime thriller, which also starred Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Robert Patrick, and more. They also appeared in Grudge Match, a sports comedy about aging boxers stepping back into the ring one last time.