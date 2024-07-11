Sylvester Stallone squashes rumours of a feud with Robert De Niro

Sylvester Stallone has taken to Instagram to set the record straight on a supposed feud with Robert De Niro. To make a long story short, it never happened, with Stallone cautioning fans that you can’t believe everything you read.
“I just got back from the set of Tulsa King and just want to address something that I think is kind of an absurd rumor about myself and Robert De Niro never wanting to work with each other again,” Stallone said. “And having all sorts of angry comments about our stance on life and our philosophies, whatever. We’ve never had this discussion, probably never will, and I just want to say you can’t believe everything you read.“
The rumour of a feud between the two actors originated earlier this year from a “parody” website which ran the headline, “Sylvester Stallone Declines To Work With Robert De Niro on a $1 Billion Project, ‘He’s A Woke Creep.’” Radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also shared the headline on X/Twitter, where it quickly spread.
Stallone and De Niro previously worked together on Cop Land, James Mangold’s highly underrated crime thriller, which also starred Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Robert Patrick, and more. They also appeared in Grudge Match, a sports comedy about aging boxers stepping back into the ring one last time.
In the Instagram video, Stallone also mentioned that he’s in the final weeks of production on the second season of Tulsa King in about two weeks. The Taylor Sheridan-created series follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), a Mafia capo who is released from prison and brings to set up a criminal organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while trying to fix his relationship with his estranged daughter. The second season synopsis reads: “With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.” The second season will debut on Paramount+ on September 15th.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE