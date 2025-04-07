Tarantino & Avary tell you why you need to listen to The Video Archives Podcast

Cut the Bacalov…In a short period, Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary’s Video Archives Podcast became one of the essential movie podcasts out there. With serious, encyclopedic knowledge mixed with respectful and passionate banter, the podcast is essential listening for any film buff. Yet, even if you think you know your sh*t, you pale in comparison to what QT and Avary have to offer…and they don’t care one bit.

Tarantino recently said that he’s not concerned with whether or not you have seen the movies they’re discussing but that you’re invested in The Video Archives Podcast itself. “I want you to listen to our show, and I want you to like the show. I have not seen every movie of every Pauline Kael review I’ve read. But I like reading the reviews. We’re not a ‘recommend’ show. If we do end up recommending a movie that you want to watch, great! I want to do movies that I want to watch with Roger, and I want to talk about. Whatever happens after that, that’s all up to you. We can do movies we don’t like. We just have to think it’ll be a good show. The only thing that’s important is the discussion.”

For what it’s worth, for me, The Video Archives Podcast has absolutely become a “recommend show”, as I’ve sought out a number of titles based on the reviews – whether good or bad – from Tarantino and Avary. Of the 100+ movies they’ve featured in their episodes, I bet I’ve only seen a third. But it has given me so many awesome movies to check out that I otherwise may not have (or would have taken a few more years to get to), like Sonny & Jed, Amphibian Man and The Hospital.

For Avary, The Video Archives Podcast also offers the opportunity for him and his co-host to demonstrate what makes a proper debate over film. “People have forgotten how to have discussions – proper discussions – where you can agree and disagree with each other, and even debate each other, and then get into an argument with each other and then say, ‘Hey, let’s go to karaoke! Let’s get a bite to eat.’” Perhaps for a Big Kahuna Burger?

The Video Archives Podcast recently hosted its first live show, screening 1973’s No Way Out, which will automatically put it at the top of a number of cinephiles’ must-watch lists. As it was recorded, it will eventually be released on Patreon for subscribers. In the meantime, you can catch up on recent episodes – including one devoted solely to Steven Spielberg’s 1941 – via any number of platforms.