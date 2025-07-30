Taron Egerton doesn’t want to be James Bond: “I wouldn’t be good at it”

The search for a new James Bond is still ongoing, but one potential actor is withdrawing from the race. Taron Egerton has been mentioned as a possible contender for the role of James Bond for years, but he’s not keen on playing the iconic character.

“ No. And I don’t think I’m a good choice for it, ” Egerton told Collider. “ I think I’m too messy for that. I think I’m not— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig’s tenure. But I think I wouldn’t be good at it, and I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably. “

Egerton continued, “ James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I’m aware, nobody’s asking me to do it. But also, it’s possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest. I do think it’s a big old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, a role like that. “

The actor already has a spy series under his belt with the Kingsman movies, which are a different beast than Bond, but still quite a lot of fun.

Of course, the James Bond franchise is about to embark on a brand-new journey. Fans were shocked when Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson relinquished creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year. Sure, the siblings enjoyed quite the payday, but it was still a bombshell that they would no longer be involved in the franchise their family had overseen since its inception. Amazon wasted little time in getting the ball rolling on the next movie, and quickly announced that Denis Villeneuve would direct it.

Villeneuve will complete work on Dune Messiah before he turns his attentions to Bond, and the director is thrilled to get to take the helm of one of his favourite franchises. “ Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory, ” said Villeneuve. “ I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust. “

