Tarot: Jacob Batalon and Avantika horror film gets digital release

The supernatural horror film Tarot, starring Jacob Batalon and Avantika, has gotten a digital release and is available for rent or purchase

Tarot

Earlier this month, Sony / Screen Gems sent a horror movie called Tarot (which was formerly going by the title Horrorscope) out to theatres, and it has racked up over $37 million at the global box office. If you didn’t catch Tarot on the big screen (read our review HERE), you now have the chance to watch it in the comfort of your own home, as it has received a digital release today! The film is available for rent on Amazon for the price of $9.99, or it can be purchased for $14.99.

Best known for playing Peter Parker’s best friend Ned in the recent Spider-Man movies (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, with appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), Jacob Batalon plays the title character in the horror comedy Syfy / Hulu / Amazon series Reginald the Vampire, and also has a lead role in Tarot. He’s joined in the cast by Avantika (Mean Girls), Adain Bradley (Wrong Turn: The Foundation), Humberly González (Ginny & Georgia), Wolfgang Novogratz (The Last Summer), Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Olwen Fouéré (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and Larsen Thompson (The Midnight Club).

The film is based on a 1992 novel by Nicholas Adams (pick up a copy HERE). Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen have written the screenplay adaptation and also make their feature directorial debut with Tarot, which will follow a group of college friends who after getting their horoscopes read, begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal or can they change what’s written in the stars?

A collaboration between Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment, Tarot is being produced by Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, along with Scott Glassgold of Ground Control. Cohen and Halberg serve as executive producers. Scott Strauss, Michael Bitar, and Lariah Perara are overseeing the project for Screen Gems.

Cohen previously contributed to the screenplays for Extinction, Moonfall, and Expend4bles. With Halberg, he has written the upcoming movie Ivy and the podcast series Classified.

Will you be watching Tarot now that it has gotten a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

This isn’t the only wide release supernatural horror movie to get a digital release today, as The First Omen is also now available on Amazon.

