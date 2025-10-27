Taylor Sheridan is set to leave Paramount for a big, long-term film and TV deal at NBCUniversal

In a stunning piece of news, Paramount’s golden boy, Taylor Sheridan, is leaving the studio for another one after signing a new, massive deal. Sheridan has been with Paramount for years and has headed up a ton of hit shows on their streaming service, including Yellowstone and its prequels, Landman, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness and The Tulsa King. There will even be three new spin-offs of Yellowstone still on there way, with Beth & Rip, The Madison, which will stream on Paramount+, and Y: Marshals, which is set for the CBS network.

According to Deadline, Sheridan has signed a large, five-year film and television deal at NBCUniversal, which begins on January 1, 2029, after his contract with Paramount ends in 2028. Sheridan’s trusty collaborating and producing partner, David Glasser, will also be emigrating with him, along with 101 Studios. Glasser’s transitions will take place before Sheridan’s, as his company’s contract at Paramount will be fulfilled in early 2026, and then he will make the trek over to NBCUniversal.

This talent shakeup underscores Paramount Global’s new era of compiling talent after Skydance acquired the company this past summer and wooed the high-profile Duffer Brothers away from Netflix to join their studio. Sheridan has been Paramount’s go-to guy for new shows for as long as the Paramount+ streaming service existed and Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison called him “a singular genius with a perfect track record.” The deal amount that NBCUniversal offered Sheridan has not been disclosed.