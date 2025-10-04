Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl Review: Yes, We Saw It…

PLOT: Taylor Swift celebrates her latest album with a behind-the-scenes look at her “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, plus she breaks down the meaning behind every track alongside a collection of lyric videos.

REVIEW: Ah, there’s nothing like voluntarily walking into the lion’s den that is a theater filled with Taylor Swift fans on the day her latest album drops. I could feel a buzz in the air as I found my way to my seat. This crowd was ready to sing, dance, and cackle their way through an 89-minute breakdown of Tay-Tay’s latest opus. I could not have been in better company as I contemplated my threshold for Taylor Swift-related rascality. Unsurprisingly, I got into the groove, though my analysis of this companion film was more strict than most. I’ve got a job to do after all.

Yes, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is technically a film, but it’s more of a dissection of her latest work than a full-blown feature. There’s no plot to speak of, as the film gets divided between a collection of behind-the-scenes footage for the making of her music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” and lyric videos for the remaining songs on the album. The behind-the-scenes footage is your bread and butter, with Swift acting as our guide through her meticulous and inspiring creative process. I shouldn’t be surprised, but Swift’s command over the set and creative direction of the music video surprised and delighted me. Say what you want about Swift, she’s a workhorse and knows precisely what she wants to see on screen. Her confidence behind the camera is impressive, and watching her work humanizes her in ways that are both comforting and complimentary.

The behind-the-scenes footage for “The Fate of Ophelia,” a song inspired by the classic and tragic Shakespeare character from Hamlet fame, is interspersed throughout the presentation to break up the lyric video portions of the movie. While I think the BTS footage is the most engaging aspect of the film, you can’t celebrate the new album without presenting the tracks in style. Throughout the show, Swift introduces the tracks individually, providing context and insight into each, offering firsthand knowledge of the creative process, mindfulness, and heart behind her latest collection of relatable bangers.

Predictably, the lyric video portions of the film are precisely what you’d expect. The song plays as a kaleidoscope-like image morphs and bends to the melody. I do wish the footage used for each video had more variety, but that could be my ADHD talking. No one in my crowd seemed to mind. Interestingly, the film begins and ends with a screening of “The Fate of Ophelia” music video. While this felt strange at first, seeing the video again after being given so much context for its creation was a treat.

You might be asking yourself: Steve, how qualified are you to write a fair review about a Taylor Swift movie? Are you a Swiftie? Well, I mean. Kinda? I adore Taylor’s 2022 album Midnights a great deal. The song “Lavender Haze” is my absolute favorite from Swift’s extensive library, as it reminds me of growing up in a roller rink, where my mom would skate on the wood flooring flecked with disco ball reflections. While Midnights is my first love, Taylor’s latest record, The Life of Showgirl, is my new favorite.

Conceptually, the album is a timeless classic for Swift. It’s bold, upbeat, and clever in ways I did not anticipate. In my limited experience, the new album is Taylor’s most relatable album (for me) so far. It reminds me of my wife, our lives together, and how we got there. I know how happy I am with my partner, and it’s nice to think that Swift believes she’s finally found true love with her husband-to-be, Travis Kelce.

One of my favorite aspects of the film is Taylor breaking down the album one song at a time. There’s a careful chemistry to the songs, with Swift conveying messages of power, togetherness, and resilience, which more people need to hear. For example, Taylor emphasizes the importance of being soft, kind, and resilient. She discusses at length why apathy is in vogue and how being deliberately unenthusiastic about things has become fashionable, but in reality, it is boring. Being enthusiastic about things you like is joyful. So, why is our social predilection, our societal mandate, to give up joy? What is the evolutionary advantage of giving up joy? I love that Taylor brings this to the table. That someone as powerful as she is uses her influence to promote jubilation.

Do you need to be a Taylor Swift fan to enjoy this film? I think so, or come to the party with an open mind. Will you leave the presentation with a better understanding of Taylor’s mind and creative process? Absolutely. While albums like Deftones’ Private Music, Sleep Token’s Even in Arcadia, and Bruses’ Desde El Coma are among my favorites of 2025, I could see Taylor’s The Life of a Showgirl triumphantly making my Top 20 Albums of 2025 list. For context, there has been an incredible amount of music this year, and I’m something of an audiophile (check my Instagram for all my concert-going shenanigans).

If you’re a Taylor Swift fan, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is a must-see. And even if you’re not. The film is an eye-opening look at the heart and inner workings of one of entertainment’s most gifted, kind, and cherished sensations. Whether you enjoy her music or not, Taylor Swift is a force to be reckoned with. I’ve seen Swifties enjoy Showgirl in theaters, but I’ll bet this plays even better on Digital or Blu-ray. Listening to the album with a VH1 Storytellers-like break between tracks is a fantastic way to feel closer to the music. I wish more bands would make films like this one.

Favorite Tracks:

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Father Figure

Ruin the Friendship

CANCELLED!

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl GREAT 8