Ted Lasso season 4 is made official as Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple enter negotiations

While spin-offs were once considered after Ted Lasso seemingly concluded with season 3, the Apple comedy is officially returning for another season.

By
Ted Lasso

There was talk about Ted Lasso spin-offs going back to even before the third season concluded, with Jason Sudeikis saying that everything had been set up for many of the characters to carry on that way. But for Juno Temple, she’s not ready for any of the Ted Lasso characters to split, saying it’s effort that takes all of AFC Richmond. “The idea of a spinoff with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me, because it so feels like a team that I don’t know if I would want to do a spinoff. I don’t want to be a part of it if everybody else isn’t. It’s a team. It’s a real team!”

The creatives of the hit Apple TV+ show had been dropping crumbs that the series itself (not just spin-offs) could continue even if it was initially thought that it would conclude after season three. The studio is now realizing that “Football is life” as Apple TV+ is now officially moving forward with a season four and is currently negotiating with stars Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple. They would be joining returning cast members Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie), who were actually already contracted to appear in a new installment back in August. According to Deadline, season four will pick up after season three, and the premiere episode will have the cast travel to Kansas before heading back to the UK.

Sudeikis would make a statement about season four that provided cryptic clues to where the show may be heading, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Jason Sudeikis doesn’t think the viewers gave the third season of Ted Lasso a proper go, even saying they may have been a little too eager to judge rather than accept changes. “Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant. Some people want to do that, some people don’t. Some people want to judge—they don’t want to be curious.” Sudeikis continued his criticism of the Ted Lasso season three naysayers by adding, “I’ll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don’t understand. And God bless ’em for it; it’s not their fault. They don’t have imaginations and they’re not open to the experience of what it’s like to have one.” 

Source: Deadline
