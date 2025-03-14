Ted Lasso season 4 is made official as Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple enter negotiations

There was talk about Ted Lasso spin-offs going back to even before the third season concluded, with Jason Sudeikis saying that everything had been set up for many of the characters to carry on that way. But for Juno Temple, she’s not ready for any of the Ted Lasso characters to split, saying it’s effort that takes all of AFC Richmond. “The idea of a spinoff with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me, because it so feels like a team that I don’t know if I would want to do a spinoff. I don’t want to be a part of it if everybody else isn’t. It’s a team. It’s a real team!”

The creatives of the hit Apple TV+ show had been dropping crumbs that the series itself (not just spin-offs) could continue even if it was initially thought that it would conclude after season three. The studio is now realizing that “Football is life” as Apple TV+ is now officially moving forward with a season four and is currently negotiating with stars Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple. They would be joining returning cast members Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie), who were actually already contracted to appear in a new installment back in August. According to Deadline, season four will pick up after season three, and the premiere episode will have the cast travel to Kansas before heading back to the UK.

Sudeikis would make a statement about season four that provided cryptic clues to where the show may be heading, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”