Seth MacFarlane’s Ted prequel series sets a new streaming record after its Peacock debut

Seth MacFarlane’s Ted, the prequel series for the filmmaker’s 2012 comedy, has broken a streaming record since its Peacock debut. Knocking the stuffing out of other titles in the streamer’s library, Ted is officially the most-watched original title in Peacock’s history. Signs point to the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend boosting visibility for the series, as many subscribers signed on to the app to watch the gridiron action.

Peacock’s Ted prequel series hails from Family Guy and The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane, with Max Burkholder (The Purge, Parenthood) playing John Bennett, the role played by Mark Wahlberg in MacFarlane’s 2012 comedy.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ted courtesy of Peacock:

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the Ted prequel series is a hit with MacFarlane fans. The prequel series has a Critics Score of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an Audience Score of 90%. That percentage is higher than the Audience Score for Ted (73%) and Ted 2 (50%).

While speaking with The Wrap, MacFarlane said a second season would follow if fans showed their support. Judging from the show’s reception, a second season could happen, provided that Peacock recognizes a good thing when they have it.

Previously, MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan (Executive Producer, Writer, Director, Co-Showrunner), and Brad Walsh (Executive Producer, Writer, Co-Showrunner) released a note about the upcoming event series:

“Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world. In the twenties, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz. In the fifties, it was the bold brushwork of the abstract expressionists. Our generation’s unique art is streaming content based on previously successful intellectual property. In that proud tradition, we humbly give you Ted.

Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use.

The three of us were teenagers in the nineties and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us. We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it’s a lot of pages to fill, and real life is mostly boring).”

Have you checked out Ted on Peacock yet? What do you think about the show? Would you like to see it get a second season? Let us know in the comments below.