Art Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 documentary coming in 2025

Writer/director Damien Leone had a budget of around $55,000 to work with on his breakout horror film Terrifier, and a budget of “a little over” $250,000 for Terrifier 2, which was a massive hit when it was released in 2022, earning $15.1 million at the box office. Since the second film did so well, Terrifier 3 has a substantially higher budget. A “couple million” went into this one – and it paid off, as the new sequel was well-received (JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols considers the film to be the best entry in the Terrifier franchise) and proved to be a major box office success, making over $73 million worldwide. Now, Variety has revealed that we can expect to see a documentary about the making of Terrifier 3, titled Art Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 , sometime in 2025.

Terrifier 3 has the following synopsis: Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve . Here’s some more information: After surviving Art the Clown’s Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they’re safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

David Howard Thornton reprises the role of Art the Clown, a character who was first introduced in Leone’s 2013 anthology All Hallows’ Eve (although Thornton didn’t start playing him until Terrifier). Also in the cast are Lauren LaVera, who’s back as Terrifier 2 heroine Sienna; Elliot Fullam returns as Sienna’s brother Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi is returning as Terrifier and Terrifier 2 character Victoria Heyes, and Daniel Roebuck, who has been cast in the role of Santa Claus. FX legend Tom Savini also shows up, as do Jon Abrahams, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, and legendary character actor Clint Howard. Chris Jericho, who had a cameo in Terrifier 2, is back in Terrifier 3 – but he made sure to let everyone know that his appearance in the film doesn’t last very long.

Art Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 is said to be a full dive into how the Terrifier 3 team brought various brutal kills and bloody effects to life in the latest slasher entry. The documentary features interviews with director Damien Leone, producer Phil Falcone and various cast members, along with new footage from the set of the production.

Gary Smart and John Campopiano directed the documentary, which is coming our way from Cult Screenings UK, the producers of Pennywise: The Story of It, RoboDoc, Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, You’re So Cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night, and Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II. Smart and Campopiano also produced the film alongside Adam Evans and Christopher Griffiths. Erick Opeka, Yolanda Macias, Brandon Hill, and Brad Miska of Cineverse serve as executive producers with Hank Starrs and Laurence Gornall of Cult Screenings UK Ltd.

Art Attack! The Dissection of Terrifier 3 will be released through the Screambox streaming service early next year. Will you be watching? Let us know by leaving a comment below.