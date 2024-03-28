Terrifier 3 features one of the most insanely horrific scenes of the franchise

Writer/director Damien Leone had a budget of around $55,000 to work with on his breakout horror film Terrifier, and a budget of “a little over” $250,000 for Terrifier 2, which was a massive hit when it was released last year, earning $15.1 million at the box office. Since the second film did so well, Terrifier 3 (which is scheduled to reach theatres on October 25, 2024, courtesy of Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting) has a substantially higher budget. A “couple million” is going into this one, which is now deep into production – and earlier this morning, Leone took to social media with an update, revealing that he and his cast and crew “just filmed one of the most insanely horrific scenes of the Terrifier franchise and you’ll never believe who couldn’t handle it on set. The behind-the-scenes is hilarious. Can’t wait for you all to see!

Terrifier 3 has the following synopsis: Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

David Howard Thornton is reprising the role of Art the Clown, a character who was first introduced in Leone’s 2013 anthology All Hallows’ Eve. Lauren LaVera is back as Terrifier 2 heroine Sienna and Elliot Fullam returns as Sienna’s brother Jonathan. Samantha Scaffidi is returning as Terrifier and Terrifier 2 character Victoria Heyes. Chris Jericho, who had a cameo in Terrifier 2, is also back in Terrifier 3 – but he has let everyone know that his appearance in the film won’t last very long.

Leone has said that this new sequel will be going back to the tone of the first movie, as he’s aiming to make the third film the scariest, goriest, and most depraved of the bunch. He’ll be pulling back on the mystical/fantasy element that was so prevalent in the second film, and is also aiming to make sure this one will be less than two hours long, since the second one surpassed the two hour mark. If you’re worried that Terrifier 3 might wrap the franchise up as a trilogy, have no fear. Leone knows that horror franchises always continue, and anything’s possible once the supernatural gets involved. So even if he brings a sequel to a satisfying conclusion for himself as the creator of the franchise, the door can always be opened to more sequels.

Are you looking forward to Terrifier 3 and whatever this “insanely horrific” scene is? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

