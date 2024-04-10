Terrifier 3: Lauren LaVera shares image from set as Iconic Events Releasing picks up theatrical distribution

Writer/director Damien Leone had a budget of around $55,000 to work with on his breakout horror film Terrifier, and a budget of “a little over” $250,000 for Terrifier 2, which was a massive hit when it was released last year, earning $15.1 million at the box office. The release of the second film went so well, it’s no surprise to hear (via Variety) that the companies behind these movies – Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting – are re-teaming with the distribution banner Iconic Events Releasing for the theatrical release of Terrifier 3 on October 25th. While Variety was reporting on the theatrical distribution, the film’s star Lauren LaVera was taking to social media to share a picture that was taken of her on the set of Terrifier 3. You can check that out right here:

This is what peak trauma-acting looks like #Terrifier3



Photo cred: @allegrafrominwood pic.twitter.com/po2sSPiEsn — Lauren LaVera (@_LaurenLaVera_) April 8, 2024

Terrifier 3 has the following synopsis: Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve . That’s why Christmas lights can be seen in LaVera’s picture.

David Howard Thornton is reprising the role of Art the Clown, a character who was first introduced in Leone’s 2013 anthology All Hallows’ Eve. Lauren LaVera is back as Terrifier 2 heroine Sienna and Elliot Fullam returns as Sienna’s brother Jonathan. Samantha Scaffidi is returning as Terrifier and Terrifier 2 character Victoria Heyes. Chris Jericho, who had a cameo in Terrifier 2, is also back in Terrifier 3 – but he has let everyone know that his appearance in the film won’t last very long.

Leone has said that this new sequel will be going back to the tone of the first movie, as he’s aiming to make the third film the scariest, goriest, and most depraved of the bunch. He’ll be pulling back on the mystical/fantasy element that was so prevalent in the second film, and is also aiming to make sure this one will be less than two hours long, since the second one surpassed the two hour mark. If you’re worried that Terrifier 3 might wrap the franchise up as a trilogy, have no fear. Leone knows that horror franchises always continue, and anything’s possible once the supernatural gets involved. So even if he brings a sequel to a satisfying conclusion for himself as the creator of the franchise, the door can always be opened to more sequels.

Brad Miska, Cineverse VP of business development and managing director of Bloody Disgusting, had this to say about the Iconic Events Releasing distribution deal: “ Iconic absolutely crushed it for us with Terrifier 2. When the film went viral, they did a tremendous job keeping up with the hype and helped us secure thousands of screens across the country. With several months to plan, we know they’re the perfect partner to help us take the franchise to the next level with Terrifier 3. “

Steven Menkin, president and co-founder of Iconic Events Releasing, added: “ Iconic Events is thrilled to be able to continue our partnership with Cineverse and showcase the next Terrifier film in the only way it’s meant to be seen … on the big screen. The response from fans for Terrifier 2 was overwhelming and we are excited to give them more of everything that they have come to expect from the Terrifier theatrical experience. “

Are you looking forward to seeing Terrifier 3 during its theatrical run later this year? Let us know by leaving a comment below.