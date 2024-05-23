Tom Savini has an acting role in Terrifier 3

Legendary special effects artist Tom Savini provided the blood and gore for such horror classics as Martin, Dawn of the Dead, Maniac, Friday the 13th, The Burning, The Prowler, Creepshow, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Day of the Dead, and more – and he’s also an actor, having delivered memorable roles in Knightriders and From Dusk Till Dawn, among others. Now our friends at Bloody Disgusting have confirmed that Savini will be making an appearance in writer/director Damien Leone’s supernatural slasher sequel Terrifier 3 , which will be receiving a North American theatrical release on October 11th!

Details on the role Savini will be playing were not revealed.

Leone had a budget of around $55,000 to work with on his breakout horror film Terrifier, and a budget of “a little over” $250,000 for Terrifier 2, which was a massive hit when it was released last year, earning $15.1 million at the box office. Since the second film did so well, Terrifier 3 has a substantially higher budget. A “couple million” is going into this one. It has the following synopsis: Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve .

David Howard Thornton reprises the role of Art the Clown, a character who was first introduced in Leone’s 2013 anthology All Hallows’ Eve (although Thornton didn’t start playing him until Terrifier). Also in the cast are Lauren LaVera, who’s back as Terrifier 2 heroine Sienna; Elliot Fullam returns as Sienna’s brother Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi is returning as Terrifier and Terrifier 2 character Victoria Heyes, and Daniel Roebuck has been cast in the role of Santa Claus. Chris Jericho, who had a cameo in Terrifier 2, is also back in Terrifier 3 – but he has let everyone know that his appearance in the film won’t last very long.

Leone has said that this new sequel will be going back to the tone of the first movie, as he’s aiming to make the third film the scariest, goriest, and most depraved of the bunch. He’ll be pulling back on the mystical/fantasy element that was so prevalent in the second film, and is also aiming to make sure this one will be less than two hours long, since the second one surpassed the two hour mark. If you’re worried that Terrifier 3 might wrap the franchise up as a trilogy, have no fear. Leone knows that horror franchises always continue, and anything’s possible once the supernatural gets involved. So even if he brings a sequel to a satisfying conclusion for himself as the creator of the franchise, the door can always be opened to more sequels.

Are you looking forward to Terrifier 3, and are you glad to hear that Tom Savini will be appearing in the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.