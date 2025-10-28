Movie News

Sydney Sweeney teams with director Justin Lin for That Man from Rio remake

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Sydney SweeneySydney Sweeney

Directed by Philippe de Broca and starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Françoise Dorléac, the 1964 French-Italian adventure film That Man from Rio, or L’Homme de Rio, was a spoof of James Bond-type films and drew inspiration from the comics of Hergé, with some scenes being directly lifted from The Adventures of Tintin. Now, Deadline has revealed that Apple Original Films is developing a remake of That Man from Rio (isn’t it ironic when companies with “Original” in their name produce remakes?), with Justin Lin – best known for directing five entries in the Fast & Furious franchise – on board to direct. Sydney Sweeney, who has recently been rumored to be a potential Bond girl, just signed on to star in the film.

Chase Palmer has written the screenplay for the remake, based on the story Philippe de Broca, Jean-Paul Rappeneau, Ariane Mnouchkine, and Daniel Boulanger crafted for the ’64 film. That one followed a young private on military leave who comes to the rescue of his girlfriend, who’s been abducted by thieves and brought to Rio de Janeiro. An extravagant adventure ensues. As Deadline points out, “the original was an inspiration to many directors who grew up in the era including Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who would later credit it as one of the inspirations for the Indiana Jones character.” The hero role in the remake is expected to draw the attention of A-list actors, giving Lin plenty of options to choose from.

Kevin Walsh will be producing That Man from Rio through The Walsh Company, under his first-look deal with Apple TV. It’s said that Walsh has been a massive fan of the ’64 film for years and pursued the remake rights for some time before securing them. Lin is also producing, through his company Perfect Storm Entertainment, and Sweeney will earn an executive producer credit. Sweeney previously worked with Apple TV on the thriller Echo Valley, which was also produced by Walsh.

Are you a fan of the original That Man from Rio? What do you think of Sydney Sweeney and Justin Lin teaming up for a remake? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,342 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Sydney Sweeney News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 6 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 3 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?