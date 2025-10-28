Sydney Sweeney teams with director Justin Lin for That Man from Rio remake

Directed by Philippe de Broca and starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Françoise Dorléac, the 1964 French-Italian adventure film That Man from Rio , or L’Homme de Rio, was a spoof of James Bond-type films and drew inspiration from the comics of Hergé, with some scenes being directly lifted from The Adventures of Tintin. Now, Deadline has revealed that Apple Original Films is developing a remake of That Man from Rio (isn’t it ironic when companies with “Original” in their name produce remakes?), with Justin Lin – best known for directing five entries in the Fast & Furious franchise – on board to direct. Sydney Sweeney, who has recently been rumored to be a potential Bond girl, just signed on to star in the film.

Chase Palmer has written the screenplay for the remake, based on the story Philippe de Broca, Jean-Paul Rappeneau, Ariane Mnouchkine, and Daniel Boulanger crafted for the ’64 film. That one followed a young private on military leave who comes to the rescue of his girlfriend, who’s been abducted by thieves and brought to Rio de Janeiro. An extravagant adventure ensues. As Deadline points out, “the original was an inspiration to many directors who grew up in the era including Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who would later credit it as one of the inspirations for the Indiana Jones character.” The hero role in the remake is expected to draw the attention of A-list actors, giving Lin plenty of options to choose from.

Kevin Walsh will be producing That Man from Rio through The Walsh Company, under his first-look deal with Apple TV. It’s said that Walsh has been a massive fan of the ’64 film for years and pursued the remake rights for some time before securing them. Lin is also producing, through his company Perfect Storm Entertainment, and Sweeney will earn an executive producer credit. Sweeney previously worked with Apple TV on the thriller Echo Valley, which was also produced by Walsh.

