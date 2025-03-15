Martin Scorsese names the 30 best New York movies ever

Last Updated on March 17, 2025

Martin Scorsese is the quintessential New York filmmaker. Sure, some of his greatest films are set in New York, but that asthma kept him inside of a Little Italy apartment to do nothing but study cinema says a lot about how embedded the city is in his blood and his own movies. Now, Scorsese has listed more than 30 of the most essential New York films – and yes, he was modest enough to not list Mean Streets and Taxi Driver and Goodfellas and…

Check out Martin Scorsese’s list of 30+ greatest New York movies below:

Daybreak Express

The Naked City and Kiss of Death

Fourteen Hours

Cry of the City

A Double Life and The Marrying Kind

It Should Happen to You

On the Waterfront

The Wrong Man

Sweet Smell of Success

Shadows

Midnight Cowboy and Marathon Man

The French Connection

Bye Bye Braverman

Prince of the City

Manhattan

Bad Lieutenant and Heaven Knows What

Good Time

Uncut Gems

The Apartment

Do the Right Thing

Dog Day Afternoon

Midnight Cowboy

The Musketeers of Pig Alley and Regeneration

Odds Against Tomorrow

On the Waterfront

Sweet Smell of Success

Expectedly, that is one hell of a list of essential New York movies (who’s putting the Letterboxd list together?), with Martin Scorsese hitting on everything from D.W. Griffith all the way up to the Safdie Brothers, even giving the fellas three movies – as many as Sidney Lumet and George Cukor, the latter being someone who I don’t generally equate as a “New York director” but I’m not about to argue with Marty (although I would contest the inclusion of On the Waterfront, which he admitted is set in New Jersey…).

Scorsese put the list of movies together for the “Living, Breathing New York” series, tied to Olmo Schnabel’s film Pet Shop Days, which Scorsese executive produced.

One of the great things about Martin Scorsese compiling a list like his picks for the best New York movies is that it automatically generates a queue. Many of us are familiar with the works of Sidney Lumet, Spike Lee and others we tend to associate with the city, but giving us new films to explore – kind of how I learned more about Italian cinema from his 1999 documentary My Voyage to Italy.

For me, I’d name my quintessential New York movies as Mean Streets, Dog Day Afternoon, Manhattan, Do the Right Thing, and Maniac, if I had to narrow it down to five. But we’d rather hear from you! So, what do you think are the most essential New York films? Drop your picks in the comments section below.