The Assassin: Keeley Hawes, Freddie Highmore star in Prime Video thriller series

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore are set to star in the Prime Video thriller series The Assassin, from the creators of The Missing

After a five season run of playing Norman Bates on the TV series Bates Motel, Freddie Highmore moved on to playing the character Shaun Murphy on seven seasons of The Good Doctor – and now that The Good Doctor has wrapped up, Highmore has signed on for his next TV series gig. Deadline reports that Highmore is set to star in the Prime Video series The Assassin alongside Keeley Hawes, whose credits include Orphan Black: Echoes and Line of Duty.

Coming from the minds of Harry and Jack Williams, the creators of The Missing and its spinoff Baptiste, The Assassin will tell the following story: Secluded on a remote Greek island, retired assassin Julie (Hawes) has a somewhat thorny reunion with her estranged son, Edward (Highmore), visiting from England. Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together. Edward’s quest for truth clashes with Julie’s secrecy whilst they are forced to work together in a fight for survival, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits. Amid uncovering a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, a greater danger emerges that will destroy their relationship entirely. In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe.

The show will consist of six hour-long episodes. Hawes and Highmore are joined in the cast by Gina Gershon (Riverdale), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show), Alan Dale (Dynasty) Gerald Kyd (The Swarm), Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights), and David Dencik (The Ipcress File).

The Williams’ production company Two Brothers Pictures is producing The Assassin, in association with ZDF, All3Media International, and Stan. Hawes and Highmore serve as executive producers.

Hannah Blyth, Head of TV for Prime Video UK, said: “ From the moment Harry and Jack shared their vision for The Assassin, we knew that it would resonate perfectly with our audience. The Assassin promises to deliver a high-stakes thriller with a dynamic mother-son relationship at its core, packed with twists and turns that will keep our audience hooked from start to finish. We can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this gripping new series. “

Does The Assassin sound interesting to you? What do you think of Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore taking the lead roles? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.