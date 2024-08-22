The Assassin: Keeley Hawes, Freddie Highmore star in Prime Video thriller series

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore are set to star in the Prime Video thriller series The Assassin, from the creators of The Missing

By

After a five season run of playing Norman Bates on the TV series Bates Motel, Freddie Highmore moved on to playing the character Shaun Murphy on seven seasons of The Good Doctor – and now that The Good Doctor has wrapped up, Highmore has signed on for his next TV series gig. Deadline reports that Highmore is set to star in the Prime Video series The Assassin alongside Keeley Hawes, whose credits include Orphan Black: Echoes and Line of Duty.

Coming from the minds of Harry and Jack Williams, the creators of The Missing and its spinoff Baptiste, The Assassin will tell the following story: Secluded on a remote Greek island, retired assassin Julie (Hawes) has a somewhat thorny reunion with her estranged son, Edward (Highmore), visiting from England. Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together. Edward’s quest for truth clashes with Julie’s secrecy whilst they are forced to work together in a fight for survival, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits. Amid uncovering a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, a greater danger emerges that will destroy their relationship entirely. In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe. 

The show will consist of six hour-long episodes. Hawes and Highmore are joined in the cast by Gina Gershon (Riverdale), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show), Alan Dale (Dynasty) Gerald Kyd (The Swarm), Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights), and David Dencik (The Ipcress File).

The Williams’ production company Two Brothers Pictures is producing The Assassin, in association with ZDF, All3Media International, and Stan. Hawes and Highmore serve as executive producers.

Hannah Blyth, Head of TV for Prime Video UK, said: “From the moment Harry and Jack shared their vision for The Assassin, we knew that it would resonate perfectly with our audience. The Assassin promises to deliver a high-stakes thriller with a dynamic mother-son relationship at its core, packed with twists and turns that will keep our audience hooked from start to finish. We can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this gripping new series.

Does The Assassin sound interesting to you? What do you think of Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore taking the lead roles? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Movie News
Gladiator II, Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott says Gladiator II is one of the best things he’s ever done
Netflix has announced that all eight episodes of the thriller series The Madness, starring Colman Domingo, will premiere in November
The Madness: Colman Domingo thriller series gets a November premiere date
Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore are set to star in the Prime Video thriller series The Assassin, from the creators of The Missing
The Assassin: Keeley Hawes, Freddie Highmore star in Prime Video thriller series
Michael keaton
Michael Keaton says Birdman was not a “comeback” role
View All

About the Author

15806 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The Assassin News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
A clip previews an action scene from director Rupert Sanders' The Crow reboot, and a new poster has been unveiled

The Crow Review

We review the latest cinematic adaptation of James O’Barr’s classic comic book character, The Crow, with Bill Skarsgard starring.

Load more articles