Lost star Matthew Fox returns to the spotlight to lead The Assassin, a new drama series from SEAL Team’s John Glenn

After outsmarting a smoke monster, tolerating Sawyer’s shenanigans, and appearing in a handful of films and TV series since Lost left the air, Matthew Fox will return to screens for The Assassin, a drama series from writer-producer John Glenn (SEAL Team). The project, in development at Max, finds Fox leading the charge.

John Glenn wrote The Assassin script based on the book series by British novelist Tom Wood. The Assassin focuses on a cunning assassin known only as Victor (Fox), who, after being betrayed by an anonymous client, finds himself relentlessly hunted by CIA operatives and a contract killer who’s as good at making people disappear as he is. Victor must look inside himself to find his humanity in an impossible situation. Only then can he hope to identify his pursuer and confront the dangers ahead.

Victor appears in eleven novels and two short stories written by Wood. The books have sold millions, making Victor a character on par with figures like Jason Bourne, Jack Reacher, and other iconic badasses on the page. Glenn is the project’s showrunner and executive producer alongside Fox and Wood.

While Fox made his name while playing Charlie Salinger on Fox’s Party of Five, his Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated role as Dr. Jack Shephard on J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof’s Lost made him a household name. From 2004 to 2010, scores of fans tuned in for every episode of the ensemble mystery’s twists and turns. Lost quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with Matthew Fox’s Dr. Jack Shepard at the center. While Lost had something of a Game of Thrones-style decline toward the series’ end, no one can deny that, at the height of its popularity, Lost was the watercooler show of the aughts.

