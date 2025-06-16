James Gunn knows Matt Reeves is taking his time with The Batman Part II and urges fans to let him cook

If anyone knows how long it’s taking Matt Reeves to put the finishing touches on The Batman Part II, it’s DC Studios boss James Gunn. I doubt a day goes by that someone doesn’t ask Gunn about the status of Reeves’ follow-up to his 2022 Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson as a young, broody, and haunted Dark Knight. And while I’m sure Gunn would love to give fans the update they’re waiting for (if only to shut them up), the fact remains that he’s got other things on his mind, including the launch of Superman and every other project cooking in the DCU hopper.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Gunn cautioned fans to chill the eff out. Okay, so he didn’t say it exactly like that, but that’s the vibe I’m getting. “God, people are so mean,” Gunn told Rolling Stone. “Let him [Reeves] do his thing, man.”

“The Batman Part II is not canceled,” Gunn added. “That’s the other thing I hear all the time — that Batman Part II is canceled. It’s not canceled. We don’t have a script. Matt’s slow. Let him take his time. Let him do what he’s doing.”

In addition to nagging Gunn about the snail’s pace of progression on The Batman Part II, he says fans continue to ask if Robert Pattinson will play the Caped Crusader in the DCU. DC Studios wants Pattinson’s Batman to remain its own thing in an Elseworlds way, but Gunn isn’t ruling anything out. “I would never say zero, because you just never know,” he said. “But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all.”

In addition to commenting about The Batman Part II, Gunn’s DCU movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, recently shortened its title to Supergirl. Gunn also says that people who think it’s sink or swim when it comes to Superman are misinformed. He says Superman does not need to be a homerun; it can be a double, and he’d be happy with that.

“No, I’d be very happy with a double. F****** Iron Man wasn’t the be-all and end-all. It wasn’t Avatar. We are doing something that’s a piece of the puzzle. It’s not the puzzle itself. We have Peacemaker, we have Supergirl, and what we want to do is make a movie that people love, they feel connected to the characters. It’s just this one movie. It’s not everything.”

Get ’em, James!

Are you content to wait for Matt Reeves to finish his script for The Batman Part II, or are you growing impatient? Does Superman need to blow everyone out of the water to ensure the DCU is a long-term success? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.