The Beatles Anthology now becomes a nine-part event that’s set to premiere on Disney+

The eight-part music documentary The Beatles Anthology from 1995-1996 is getting a new expansion. The event that chronicles the most famous rock band in music is now getting a ninth part and will premiere on Disney+ this November. The documentary won’t be the only rerelease for this event – a new Beatles Anthology book is also set to hit retailers, as well as a new album with a new revamped music video to boot. A new announcement video of this recent development has also been posted on the official Beatles YouTube channel. You can check it out below!

The press release outlines the new content and dates of availability:

The Beatles’ “Free As A Bird” (2025 Mix) Remixed Single & Restored Music Video Out Today – Listen & Watch Now

The Beatles Anthology Book The 25 th Anniversary Edition Out October 14 – Pre-order Now

The Beatles Anthology Music Collections Restored & Expanded to Four Volumes: 12LP Vinyl, 8CD & Digital Collections Out November 21 – Pre-order Now

“The Beatles Anthology” Documentary Series Now a Nine-Part Series, Featuring a Brand-New Episode Nine Streaming Exclusively on Disney+ Beginning November 26



The Beatles’ landmark “Anthology” documentary series has been restored and remastered.

The series’ original eight episodes trace the legendary journey that began in Liverpool and Hamburg and soon captivated the world. They bring to life the timeless stories — of Beatlemania, the band’s groundbreaking arrival in the USA, their role at the forefront of the 1960s counterculture, their spiritual exploration in India, and their eventual breakup. And through it all, the constant thread: the music, always the music.

There is now a completely new Episode Nine, including unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on “The Anthology” and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles.

The restoration has been overseen by Apple Corps’ production team, working with Peter Jackson’s Wingnut Films & Park Road Post teams along with Giles Martin, who has created new audio mixes for the majority of the featured music.