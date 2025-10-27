Luc Besson’s The Big Blue will have four-disc 4K Blu-ray release from StudioCanal

Earlier, it was reported that Sony would be releasing a 9-film 4K Blu-ray collection of French director Luc Besson‘s biggest movies. Now, Blu-ray.com is passing along the announcement of his film, The Big Blue, getting an individual, special four-disc 4K Blu-ray steelbook release from StudioCanal. This new Blu-ray of the film that stars Jean-Marc Barr, Jean Reno, Rosanna Arquette, Paul Shenar, and Sergio Castellitto is scheduled to hit retailers on December 1.

The description reads,

“Following the highly popular 4K Blu-ray SteelBook releases of Besson’s Subway, Leon, and Nikita, StudioCanal presents a beautifully collectable, four-disc edition of his award-winning, mythical Mediterranean adventure, inspired by the life of legendary diver Jacques Mayol.

The release includes the Theatrical and Extended cuts of the film, and brand new extras. It is presented with a stunning new artwork by the acclaimed artist Flore Maquin.

With a cast including Jean Reno (Leon), Jean-Marc Barr (Dancer In The Dark), and Rosanna Arquette (Pulp Fiction), the film features a vibrant scored by regular Besson collaborator Éric Serra (The Fifth Element) who won the 1989 César award for Best Music, and extraordinary widescreen cinematography (by Carlo Varini, Subway) looks absolutely stunning in the new restoration.

Winner of the 1989 National Academy of Cinema Academy Award, and described by Film4 as ‘a hypnotically beautiful and metaphysical delight’, it’s time to dive into the definitive edition of THE BIG BLUE and experience Besson at his passionate and most visually arresting best.

Enzo (Jean Reno), the uncontested freediving world champion, tracks down his childhood friend and fellow freediver Jacques (Jean-Marc Barr) and insists that he compete in the upcoming world championships. Jacques accepts Enzo’s challenge and beats his record, sparking a competition between the two old friends that intensifies as each man attempts to reach increasingly life-threatening depths and journey further into the unknown…”

Special Features:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE THEATRICAL CUT BY GAUMONT (137 min)

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Interviews with Cast and Crew

Interviews with Cast and Crew Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE EXTENDED CUT BY GAUMONT (168 min)

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC THREE – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE THEATRICAL CUT BY GAUMONT (137 min)

Making of Documentary

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Region-B “locked”

DISC FOUR – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE EXTENDED CUT BY GAUMONT (168 min)

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Region-B “locked”

Technical Specs: