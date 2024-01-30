The Bondsman: Jennifer Nettles joins Kevin Bacon in undead bounty hunter horror action series

Jennifer Nettles, lead vocalist of the country duo Sugarland and a successful solo artist, got into acting by playing Dolly Parton’s mother in the 2015 TV movie Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors. Since then she has appeared in the sequel to that movie, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, performed in Chicago and Waitress on Broadway, had roles in the film Harriet and the TV series Underground, and appeared on multiple episodes of the HBO show The Righteous Gemstones… which happens to be executive produced by David Gordon Green, so that paved the way for her to have a role in Green’s most recent film, The Exorcist: Believer. Now Deadline reports that Nettles is following her Exorcist role by being cast in another genre project: the horror action series The Bondsman !

Coming our way from Blumhouse Television and set up at Amazon’s Prime Video, The Bondsman will star Kevin Bacon as Hub Halloran, a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist . Nettles has been cast to play Maryanne, Hub’s ex-wife.

The first season of the series is expected to consist of eight half-hour episodes.

The Bondsman was created by Grainger David, whose short film The Chair screened in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Erik Oleson, who was the showrunner for the second season of the Prime Video series Carnival Row, will also serve as showrunner on this series, and is executive producing through his company CrimeThink.

Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie are also executive producing The Bondsman, alongside CrimeThink’s Paul Shapiro.

This show sounds interesting to me, and I’m totally on board to watch a horror action series that stars Kevin Bacon. Bacon’s other horror credits include Friday the 13th, They/Them, You Should Have Left, The Darkness, Hollow Man, Stir of Echoes, Tremors, and Flatliners. He also has a role in the X and Pearl sequel MaXXXine.

Does The Bondsman sound like a show you would want to watch? What do you think of Jennifer Nettles joining Bacon in the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.