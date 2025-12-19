Movie Trailers

A new dad era begins in the trailer for Nate Bargatze’s The Breadwinner

By
Posted 22 minutes ago
breadwinnerbreadwinner

Comedian Nate Bargatze is doing the Mr. Mom thing for a new generation in the upcoming family comedy The Breadwinner. Sony and TriStar have unveiled the new trailer for the film, which stars Bargatze in his first feature film as a new stay-at-home dad, who is getting a crash course on how to keep his house in order while his wife embarks on a huge opportunity. Wackiness ensues as he manages his kids and some ongoing renovations at his home. Joining Bargatze in the cast is Mandy Moore, Colin Jost, Zach Cherry, Martin Herlihy, Kate Berlant, with Kumail Nanjiani and Will Forte.

The official synopsis reads,
“Starring record-breaking comedian Nate Bargatze in his first feature film, The Breadwinner is a family comedy that follows the misadventures of Nate Wilcox, whose wife Katie (Mandy Moore) lands a once-in-a-lifetime deal on Shark Tank that takes her on a prolonged business trip – and now the lifelong breadwinner has to fend for his family as a first-time stay-at-home dad. With three young daughters and little experience handling their day-to-day needs, Nate finds out quickly that running the household is the toughest gig he’s ever had.”

Bargatze wrote the screenplay along with Dan Lagana and Eric Appel, director of The Weird Al Yankovic Story and the Die Hart series, helms this family comedy. The film is produced by Jeremy Latcham, Nate Bargatze and Dan Lagana. The executive producers on board include JoAnn Perritano, Michael Musgrave and Tyler Zacharia.

According to Wikipedia, Bargatze has been called a clean comedian and has been noted for his deadpan, monotone delivery. Bargatze was the highest-grossing stand-up comic in 2024, with over a million tickets sold across his shows. He’s hosted Saturday Night Live multiple times and made his acting debut on an episode of Maron.

After this film, the comedian has two projects in development. The first is called Fantasy Camp and the IMDb description reads, “A crew of old friends chasing their hoop dreams reunite at Dwyane Wade’s Miami basketball camp, where friendly competition evolves into an unexpected quest for redemption and personal stakes.” The second will be titled Christmas in Paradise, which has a plot that reads, “A small-town doctor discovers there is a bounty on his head just before Christmas, unleashing a series of unexpected events in his quiet life.”

(l to r) Stella Fitzgerald, Nate Bargatze Charlotte Tucker and Birdie Borria star in The Breadwinner.
