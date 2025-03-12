The Breakfast Club cast is reuniting for the first time ever…but not for detention

Dear Mr. Vernon, we accept the fact that we had to sacrifice a whole Saturday in detention for whatever it was we did wrong…Forty years after a quintet of troubled and anxious teens sat through a weekend detention session, the Brain, the Athlete, the Basket Case, the Princess, and the Criminal will be reuniting, marking the first official time since The Breakfast Club was released that the core cast will be getting back together – and that’s definitely better than a remake.

While there have been partial reunions for the cast of The Breakfast Club (namely at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards and even earlier this year at MegaCon), next month’s C2E2 in Chicago will bring Emilio Estèvez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy to the stage. Sadly, Paul Gleason – who played Principal Vernon – passed away back in 2006, so nobody will be getting the horns…

This is no doubt a huge moment for fans of The Breakfast Club and clearly the cast themselves, with Estèvez writing on Instagram, “First time for everything. A reunion 40 years in the making. See you soon, Chicago.” As noted by the C2E2 itself ahead of the April 11th to 13th event, “For the first and only time ever, the full main cast of The Breakfast Club is reuniting in Chicago this April to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film. Emilio (all days) joins Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy (Sat-Sun), Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson (now all days!). Don’t miss this exciting and rare opportunity.” Those attending will have a shot at autographs and photos with the cast, while those who can’t make it to Chicago can also send in to have items autographed…although a roll of tape might be in poor taste. You can get more information on C2E2’s official website.

Four decades on, The Breakfast Club remains one of the defining movies for Gen-X, using stereotypes to encapsulate high school and the troubles teens have. It, too, is a quintessential Brat Pack classic, giving fans some of the most bang for their buck in terms of cast, trailing only St. Elmo’s Fire in terms of stars.

What are your memories of watching The Breakfast Club as a teen? Do you think it holds up 40 years on?