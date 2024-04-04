The Bride images reveal Jessie Buckley as the title character & Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster

Several months ago, word leaked out that Maggie Gyllenhaal was set to direct a film called The Bride! , a new take on the concept of the 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein (watch it HERE). Once thought to be set up at the Netflix streaming service, this one is actually happening at Warner Bros., and the studio has set the film for a theatrical release, IMAX screens included, on October 3, 2025. Other filmmakers would make us wait a long time to see their take on the iconic characters at play in this story, but Gyllenhaal has already gone ahead and given us the first look at Jessie Buckley as the titular Bride, as well as Christina Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster. Buckley’s Bride can be seen at the top of this article, while Bale’s Monster can be seen below.

Buckley and Bale are joined in the cast by Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, and Julianne Hough. At one point, Cruz was rumored to be playing the Bride, but now we know for sure that it’s Buckley who is taking on that character. Sarsgaard is rumored to be playing a detective.

The Bride! has the following synopsis: A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.

This isn’t a Universal project, but it wouldn’t be the first Bride of Frankenstein remake to be made by a different company. In 1985, Columbia Pictures brought us another movie simply called The Bride, which starred Sting as Baron Charles Frankenstein, Jennifer Beals as Eva (the bride) and Clancy Brown as Viktor (the monster). A few years ago, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson was going to star in a similar project called Bride for A24 and Apple, but that still hasn’t made it into production.

Are you interested in The Bride? What do you think of the first look images showing Jessie Buckley as The Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster. Let us know by leaving a comment below.