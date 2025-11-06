The Carpenter’s Son: Nicolas Cage’s Jesus-inspired horror film gets its final trailer

The Carpenter’s Son , a horror tale that stars Nicolas Cage and is based on the childhood of Jesus Christ, will be reaching theatres nationwide on November 14th. We’ve previously seen a couple of teaser trailers and a full trailer for the movie, and now, with the release date just one week away, the final trailer has dropped online. You can watch it in the embed above.

The official synopsis for The Carpenter’s Son reads, The Carpenter’s Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine. Cage stars alongside FKA Twigs, who was previously seen in the recent remake of The Crow, as well as Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Isla Johnston (The Queen’s Gambit), Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), Kaiti Manolidaki (Rapsodos), Penelope Markopoulou (Meta ti fotia), Tomer Lev Tov (Last X-Mas), and newcomer Erato Tziveleki.

The movie is written and directed by Lotfy Nathan. Per Deadline, “Nathan has taken inspiration from the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas for the screenplay. Dating back to the 2nd Century AD, the text recounts the childhood of Jesus.” Cage is said to be playing the titular Carpenter, with Twigs as the Mother and Jupe as the Boy. Nathan previously directed the dirt biking documentary 12 O’Clock Boys and the 2022 drama Harka.

Cage produced the film alongside Alex Hughes, Riccardo Maddalosso, and Julie Viez. Nathan is listed as one of the several executive producers.

Also in the lineup of upcoming Nicolas Cage projects are the Spider-Noir TV series, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, a David Mamet-scripted satirical drama called The Prince, Andrew Niccol’s Lord of War sequel Lords of War, David O. Russell’s John Madden biopic Madden, and True Detective season 5.

What did you think of the final trailer for The Carpenter’s Son? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen? Let us know by leaving a comment below.