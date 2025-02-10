The Creep Tapes is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in April

Season 1 of the Shudder series The Creep Tapes, a continuation of the Creep film franchise, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD

By

Back in 2014, writer/director Patrick Brice and co-writer/star Mark Duplass teamed up with Blumhouse Productions to bring us the found footage horror film Creep – which was so well-received that a sequel, appropriately titled Creep 2, followed in 2017. Before Creep 2 was even released, Brice confirmed that a third film was in development and was meant to wrap everything up as a trilogy – but along the way, the plan changed from making another feature to making a TV series called The Creep Tapes. The six-episode series made its premiere on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services back in November, becoming “the most watched Shudder show of all time on AMC+ and the strongest November release in Shudder history, driving record subscriber growth and social media engagement.” But Shudder and AMC+ aren’t the only places this one is going to be available. The Creep Tapes will be receiving a Blu-ray and DVD release on April 1st – and copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK!

Created by Brice and Duplass, the first season of The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

The Creep Tapes is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include Duplass and Brice, who also write the show, with Brice directing all episodes. Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon are also executive producers on the series, and Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer.

Last week, it was announced that Shudder has ordered a second season of The Creep Tapes – no surprise, given how successful the first season of the show was for them. Duplass had this to say about the season 2 order: “We made the first season of The Creep Tapes completely independently, so we were able to truly and unabashedly get our freak on. The fact that so many of you watched it that Shudder not only asked us for more but asked us to go even further this time around? That’s just… really, really unsettling. And terrifically exciting.” Brice added, “We are beyond delighted at the opportunity to bring audiences fresh kills from the closet in a second season of The Creep Tapes! For the series to have found such a rabid audience at Shudder is an absolute dream. It seems ridiculous to apply the term ‘labor of love’ to such an insane franchise, but it’s the truth. We can’t wait to dive back in.

Are you glad to hear that The Creep Tapes is getting a physical media release, and will you be buying a copy of the Blu-ray and/or DVD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Amazon
Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Season 1 of the Shudder series The Creep Tapes, a continuation of the Creep film franchise, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD
The Creep Tapes is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in April
Isabelle Huppert is set to star as Countess Elizabeth Báthory in the vampire movie The Blood Countess, directed by Ulrike Ottinger
The Blood Countess: Isabelle Huppert to star in vampire movie from the writer of The Piano Teacher
Mickey Keating's home invasion horror movie Invader is getting a theatrical release in February and digital release in March
Invader: Mickey Keating’s home invasion horror movie reaches theatres this month
Robert Eggers Werwulf
Werwulf is the darkest thing Robert Eggers has ever written
View All

About the Author

16810 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Creep News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles