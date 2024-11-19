Denzel Washington reveals that The Equalizer 4 and 5 are on the way

Denzel Washington says he has agreed to come back for two more Equalizer movies – so we’re getting The Equalizer 4 and The Equalizer 5

When The Equalizer 3 was released last year, it was promoted as being the final chapter in the film franchise – even though director Antoine Fuqua let it be known that he was interested in going back and telling the origin story of Robert McCall, the ex-Marine and DIA officer played by Denzel Washington in the trilogy. There’s no word on whether or not one them will actually end up being an origin story, but Washington has now revealed that he has agreed to come back for both The Equalizer 4 and The Equalizer 5 !

Washington dropped the news during an interview with Esquire, saying, “ I told them I would do another Equalizer, and we’re doing four and five. More people are happy about that – people love those daggone Equalizers. But I’ve come to realize that the Equalizer films are for me, too, because they’re for the people. They want me to go get the bad guys. ‘We can’t get them, so you go get them.’ And I say, Okay, I’ll get them! Just wait right there. I’ll be right back! “

The Equalizer film franchise is based on the spy thriller television series that originally ran on CBS from 1985 to 1989. On the show, the retired intelligence agent McCall was played by Edward Woodward. Concurrent to the Denzel Washington movies, CBS has been airing a new version of The Equalizer that stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, “a divorced single mother and former CIA operative who acts as a street vigilante for justice.”

The original series was created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim. All three of the Equalizer movies starring Denzel Washington have been directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Richard Wenk. Washington didn’t tell Esquire whether or not Fuqua and Wenk will also be back for The Equalizer 4 and The Equalizer 5, but it’s likely that they’ll at least be consulted.

Are you glad to hear that Denzel Washington is on board to come back for two more Equalizer sequels? Share your thoughts on this news, and let us know what you’d like to see in The Equalizer 4 and The Equalizer 5, by leaving a comment below.