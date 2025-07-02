The latest trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps focuses on the film’s retro-futuristic vibes and family values

This July packs a powerful punch with two of the most anticipated superhero films of the year, Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, coming to theaters. While DC’s Superman has its expectations to leap over in a single bound, a lot rides on Marvel‘s latest attempt at bringing the First Family of comics to the silver screen. The Fantastic Four are renowned for presenting audiences with middling movies, but First Steps looks to change that. In the latest trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, director Matt Shakman and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige take us behind the scenes of the Fab Four’s next cinematic adventure, which looks fantastic!

In the trailer, Shakman touches on the movie’s retro-futuristic feel, saying he’s been a fan of the comics for decades and wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to make the film. Meanwhile, Feige says this is Marvel Studios’s first attempt at bringing the Fantastic Four to the MCU, and they’ll do it with style, practical effects, and dedication to the source material.

As the trailer continues, we get behind-the-scenes footage from previous trailers, complete with wirework, green screen, explosions, and robots that scuttle across the set. The Fantastic Four: First Steps looks “on model” for old-school fans but also gives the iconic property a facelift with gorgeous sets, snazzy costumes, and endearing family dynamics.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directing from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing; and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also joined the cast of the retro-future movie, and Matthew Wood provides the voice of the robot H.E.R.B.I.E.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.