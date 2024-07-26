The Fantastic Four’s Galactus descends upon Comic-Con in a drone show display

Marvel Studios is not intending to play around after the sub-optimal run that the brand has been dealing with lately. Not only is the studio proudly touting around its just released Deadpool & Wolverine with a surprise SDCC screening along with cameo guests but upon the company’s return to Hall H, some Fantastic Four teasing would be in the cards for the fans. Pedro Pascal had recently released a wholesome group photo of Marvel’s first family as the cast members for Matt Shakman’s upcoming The Fantastic Four had recently gotten together.

Now, Deadline reveals that our world has gotten a little preview of what it’s like when the grand-scale villain of The Fantastic Four looms over the San Diego sky. Marvel would give fans a display of an illuminated drone show, which came together to form the shape of Galactus, the planet-eating threat of the Fantastic Four comics. In the 2007 film, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, his previous incarnation was simplified into a giant space cloud-like entity. However, the new film is promising a more faithful adaptation with his distinct look from the comics. Check out the show from Deadline’s video below.

Galactus and The Fantastic Four reveal at the Marvel drone show pic.twitter.com/k4jDpA2348 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2024

Julia Garner stars in Fantastic Four as the Herald of Galactus, Silver Surfer, while Paul Walter Hauser assumes an undisclosed role. Some fans think Hauser plays Mole Man (the first villain to fight the Fantastic Four) in the upcoming film, but his part remains a mystery. Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025, with WandaVision’s Matt Shakman directing from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, with contributions from WandaVision’s Peter Cameron. That’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen, which worries me, but I’m holding out hope.

Other Fantastic Four cast members include Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Natasha Lyonne in a mysterious role (though some say she could play Ben Grimm’s beloved Alicia Masters), and John Malkovich in an undisclosed role.