The Fetus trailer: Lauren LaVera, Bill Moseley star in pregnancy horror film

We’ll see Terrifier 2 star Lauren LaVera get her rematch with Art the Clown when Terrifier 3 reaches theatres this October, but sometime this year we’ll also have the chance to see LaVera take the lead in the pregnancy horror film The Fetus. A specific release date hasn’t yet been announced for this one, but a trailer for the film has made its way online, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Written and directed by Joe Lam, with Nathan Faudree and Yuke Li credited as story consultants, The Fetus tells the story of a couple struggling to learn the truth about the origins of their unborn child– a demonic entity that emerges from the body. Here’s an alternative synopsis: When Alessa becomes pregnant, it brings up Chris’ deep-rooted trauma surrounding fatherhood. Upon discovering that their fetus craves human blood, they visit his father, Maddox, for answers.

The Fetus marks the feature directorial debut of Lam, who has previously directed multiple short films and a healthcare documentary. The director provided the following statement: “With The Fetus, I wanted to delve into the emotional terrain of Alessa’s unwanted pregnancy, exploring the complexities it imposes on her relationships with her father Maddox and her partner Chris. The fetus becomes a metaphorical antagonist, unraveling both Chris and Alessa’s psyche, leading them on a haunting journey of fear, self-discovery, and the intricate web of family dynamics. Ultimately, I hope this story challenges the boundaries of the horror genre.

Lam also produced the film with Joe Barbagallo and Brent Trotter.

LaVera is joined in the cast by Rachel Keefe (Poser), Julian Curtis (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Joe Barbagallo (Ghost Source Zero), Jeremy Rudd (Sons 2 the Grave), Evan Towell (I, Tonya), McKenzie Shea (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Bobby C. King (The Card Counter), Maureen O’Connor (Used and Borrowed Time), Dalton Rimbert (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Santiago Corbin (Video Journals), Marilyn Spanier (Girl, Interrupted), and genre icon Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2).

What did you think of the trailer for The Fetus? Will you be watching this movie when it’s released later this year? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The presence of Lauren LaVera and Bill Moseley in the cast is enough to get me interested in The Fetus, so I’m looking forward to seeing it.

