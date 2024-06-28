Will Forte is checking into The Four Seasons comedy series starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, and more

Will Forte is ready to vacation with Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and more for a reimagined version of The Four Seasons.

The upcoming reimagining of The Four Seasons needs to make some room because Will Forte (MacGruber, The Last Man on Earth, The Lego Movie) is checking in. Universal Television is producing the all-new series adaptation from Tina Fey, Land Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. Forte joins Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen for the show written by Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield.

The Four Seasons, a retread of the 1981 Universal movie of the same name, is a co-creation between Fey, her 30 Rock co-star Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield. Details about Forte’s character remain a mystery, though the cast list for Alan Alda’s 1981 comedy could provide some clues. In 1981’s The Four Seasons, three couples vacation together every season. After one couple divorces, feelings of betrayal and more spawn criticisms of one another, but the things that keep them together are stronger than those that might tear them apart. Alan Alda directed and wrote the 1981 version, which stars Alda, Carol Burnett, Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, Rita Moreno, Jack Westen, Bess Armstrong, and Elizabeth Alda.

Fey’s version of The Four Seasons comes from Universal Television and Fey’s Little Stranger, Inc. production studio. Fey, Fisher, Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond are the executive producers, with Alda and Marissa Bregman producing.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros. shelved Will Forte’s latest film, Coyote vs. Acme, much to the dismay of Looney Tunes fans. The decision to bury the film in the WB vault in favor of a tax write-off is not sitting well with audiences, with the public viewing the move as another blunder on behalf of CEO David Zaslav’s contentious tenure. Meanwhile, Forte is developing MacGruber 2, a sequel to the 2010 comedy starring Forte as MacGruber, Kristen Wiig as Vicki, and Ryan Phillippe as Piper. The laugh-out-loud film also features Val Kilmer, Powers Booth, and Maya Rudolph.

Are you excited about so many great comedic actors banding together for a reimagining of The Four Seasons? Have you ever vacationed with other couples? How did that turn out? If you have any nasty stories, we’d love to hear about them in the comments section below.