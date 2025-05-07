Jean-Claude Van Damme prunes bad guys with shears and a smile in the action-packed trailer for The Gardener

Tell me you watched David Ayer’s The Beekeeper without telling me you watched David Ayer’s The Beekeeper. Blue Fox Entertainment is getting in on the unsuspecting hero action today with a trailer for The Gardener, starring martial arts legend Jean-Claude Van Damme (Bloodsport, Timecop, Universal Soldier) and Michael Youn (Les 11 Commandments, Fatal, Vive la France).

David Charhon (The Last Mercenary, On the Other Side of the Tracks, Cyprien) directs The Gardener from a script he co-wrote with Vincent De Brus (The Ballad of Titus) and Sebastian Fechner (A Mighty Team). The Gardener has the official logline: Serge, his family, and their gardener must escape a death list after he uncovers a state secret.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Gardener courtesy of Blue Fox Entertainment:

“Every year, the Prime Minister keeps a secret list of his political enemies to be removed. Serge Shuster, a senior official close to the presidency, finds himself named on the list — meaning he will be assassinated within 48 hours by a team of elite government hitmen. Condemned to a certain death, Serge, his wife, and his children only have one hope left: their strange gardener, Léo.”

Sebastien Fechner and Rose Productions produce The Gardener, which also stars Nawell Madani, Kaaris, Matthias Quiviger, Jérôme Le Banner, and Carla Poquin. The French-language action film includes an English-language dub.

In today’s trailer for The Gardener, Serge Shuster, a senior official close to the presidency, becomes a target for a gruff band of mercenaries. Serge isn’t a man of action per se, but his gardener, Léo, certainly is. When Léo discovers Serge’s brush with death, he leaps into action with his trusty tools of the gardening trade to wreak havoc on the unwanted party. The Gardener appears to blend slick martial arts action with some slapstick and environmental combat as Jean-Claude Van Damme proves he’s still got moves at 64 years old. Truth be told, he looks terrific. I love an action movie that isn’t too self-serious, and The Gardener looks like it will be a good time.

How much do you want to bet that Léo stabs a bad guy with shears and then opens the blades for additional damage and flair? The Gardener prunes surly mercenaries in select theaters and on VOD on June 6, 2025.