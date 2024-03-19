Jessica Biel will confront a dark past in Peacock’s limited series adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s The Good Daughter

Jessica Biel (The Sinner, Candy, The Illusionist) is ready to strut her stuff on Peacock for a limited series adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s New York Times best-selling novel The Good Daughter. In addition to her starring role, Biel executive produces the adaptation, which was in hot contention at several studios before landing at Peacock.

Getting in on the project’s ground floor is Pieces of Her author Karin Slaughter, who will write all episodes and executive produce alongside Biel. The Good Daughter hails from Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories studio. Described as a psychological suspense thriller, The Good Daughter tells the story of two sisters, Charlotte (Jessica Biel) and Samantha Quinn, whose lives become upended by a solitary night of unspeakable violence. Years later, and after becoming a lawyer like her father, Charlotte must confront her inner demons as a new case drudges up wicked memories from traumatic events. The disturbing dilemma finds both sisters out of sync, forcing the duo to question everything they thought they knew about the event that changed their lives forever.

For more details about the plot, here’s a plot synopsis for Slaughter’s novel courtesy of Amazon:

Two girls are forced into the woods at gunpoint. One runs for her life. One is left behind…

Twenty-eight years ago, Charlotte and Samantha Quinn’s happy small-town family life was torn apart by a terrifying attack on their family home. It left their mother dead. It left their father — Pikeville’s notorious defense attorney — devastated. And it left the family fractured beyond repair, consumed by secrets from that terrible night.

Twenty-eight years later, and Charlie has followed in her father’s footsteps to become a lawyer herself — the ideal good daughter. But when violence comes to Pikeville again — and a shocking tragedy leaves the whole town traumatized — Charlie is plunged into a nightmare. Not only is she the first witness on the scene, but it’s a case that unleashes the terrible memories she’s spent so long trying to suppress. Because the shocking truth about the crime that destroyed her family nearly thirty years ago won’t stay buried forever…

Packed with twists and turns, brimming with emotion and heart, The Good Daughter is fiction at its most thrilling.

Meanwhile, Biel’s next role is for the Kyle Marvin-directed drama Batso, starring Ethan Hawke and Daniel Radcliffe.

Kyle Marvin (80 for Brady, All Wrong) directs from a screenplay by Eamon O’Sullivan, with Ethan Hawke playing Warren “Batso” Harding and Daniel Radcliffe as Dean Caldwell, the first climbers to challenge the incredibly daunting sheer face El Capitan route known as “The Wall of Early Morning Light.” Meanwhile, Jessica Biel plays Beryl Knauth, a trend-setting climber and Warner’s romantic partner.

Here’s the official synopsis from Deadline’s exclusive report:

“In 1970, ‘The Wall of Early Morning Light’ was an unthinkable climb. For larger-than-life climbing legends Warren ‘Batso’ Harding and Dean Caldwell, it represented a near-impossible physical and mental challenge. For iconoclast Batso, it also offered one last chance to stick it to the naysayers who thought him too old, too out of touch and too crazy. For novice Dean, it was a way to see beyond his 9-to-5 existence and unlock the awesome potential of the human spirit.

“What began as an almost farcical exercise became one of the great underdog stories in the history of the sport. The estimated 10-day climb stretched into a 28-day marathon of grit and determination that sparked a media sensation.”

What do you think about the concept of The Good Daughter? Who should play the other sister opposite Biel? Let us see your casting suggestions in the comments section below.