The Good Samaritan: Daisy Ridley to star in action-thriller from Taken director

Before Daisy Ridley heads back to Star Wars, she’s suiting up for The Good Samaritan, an action thriller from Taken director Pierre Morel, the man who kicked off Liam Neeson’s never-ending action-hero rampage.

“ When successful entrepreneur Dr. Rosalind Carver (Ridley) and her husband Matt rescue a wounded man drifting off the coast of Indonesia, they believe they’re saving a life – not stepping into a deadly conspiracy, ” reads the synopsis. “ Within hours, their yacht vanishes, Matt is abducted, and paradise turns into a trap. Hunted by pirates and imprisoned by corrupt officials, Rosalind’s only hope lies in Sean Fuller, a private military contractor whose motives are as mysterious as his past. Together, they must navigate a maze of deceit and violence in a land where no one can be trusted. “

The film has been scripted by Matthew Ian Cirulnick (Rambo: Last Blood), with production set to begin in spring 2026 in Brisbane, Australia on the Gold Coast.

In a statement, Morel said, “ What I love about Matt’s writing is the raw realism of the characters and their intense predicament, elevated by the Hitchcockian, noirish collision of two damaged souls from opposite worlds. Daisy exudes such palpable intelligence, and poise under pressure; watching her navigate a foreign world where every element, nature, people and even fate seems stacked against her will be thrilling. I’m excited about the cast coming together. It’s going to be a lot of fun. “

Executive producer and Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said, “ What a thrill to collaborate with a director of Pierre Morel’s caliber who ranks among the world’s top action directors. The prospect of working with Daisy Ridley on this high-stakes action thriller – where her character pushes past every limit – truly energizes us. ” Producer Mark Canton added, “ The stars have aligned and I am absolutely delighted to be working with action maven Pierre Morel and the brilliant Daisy Ridley on this complex and electrifying thriller. The Good Samaritan is such a smart and riveting story and we cannot wait for cameras to roll on this fantastic project. “

Ridley went the action-thriller route earlier this year with Cleaner, a film from Goldeneye director Martin Campbell. She played an ex-soldier turned window cleaner who is the only one who can rescue 300 hostages when criminal activists hijack a gala. She is also set to return as Rey in a new Star Wars movie. At least, that’s been the plan for the last few years, but the project has been repeatedly delayed.