The Him: Halloween slasher movie’s cast includes Ryan Phillippe, Chris Elliott

Almost thirty years ago, Ryan Phillippe starred in the slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer – and while he missed out on the recent sequel that his co-stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Sarah Michelle Gellar appeared in, he has landed a role in a different slasher movie: The Him , which is now in post-production. Deadline reports that Phillippe’s co-stars in this one include Chris Elliott (Groundhog Day), newcomer Roxy Sophie Sorkin, Asya Giller (It Goes on All Fours), Mindy Cohn (The Facts of Life), and Andrew Liner (Please Don’t Feed the Children). The IMDb page adds Lindsey Lamer (Edge of Insanity), Frank Blake (Desperation Road), Jack Wang (My Eyes Only), Kyle Collin (Butter), and Martyn Williams (Murder in the Pacific) into the mix.

Written and directed by Joe Gossett (Catch Hell, Revenger), The Him will tell the following story: A family’s elaborate Halloween display becomes a genuine massacre when a silent killer turns their home into a house of horrors – while unsuspecting crowds cheer, believing it’s the best show in town.

Andrea Bucko of Sugar Rush Pictures and Cassian Elwes of Elevated Films are producing the film with Joel Michaely, Veronica Radaelli, and Michael Mammoliti. Tomer Shmulevich, Meadow Williams, Stacey Kemp, Danilo Dayani, Phillip Neumann, and Phillippe are executive producers, with Buck Traweek and Izak Zabek serving as co-executive producers. White Rabbit Productions, founded by Tomer Shmulevich, and Elevated Films are providing the financing. Voltage Pictures has acquired the international rights.

Alexandra Cocean, President of Global Sales and Distribution at Voltage Pictures, told Deadline, “ The film takes the audience’s love of immersive horror and turns it on its head – what if the show you’re cheering for is real? It’s a terrifying concept that will leave people talking for a long time. ” Andrea Bucko added, “ The Him is a chilling reimagining of the slasher genre, masterfully blending intimate family dynamics with the spine-tingling suspense of classic horror. Joe Gossett has crafted the film that strikes a powerful contrast between the comfort of normal life and the brutal intrusion of violence, creating a one-of-a-kind fusion of suspense and terror with its unforgettable blend of psychological horror and shocking twists. ” Cassian Elwes had this to say: “ The Him is a remarkable and unsettling film that pushes the boundaries of the slasher genre. Joe Gossett has crafted something truly original – The Him will leave audiences haunted long after the credits roll. “

Does The Him sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Halloween slasher by leaving a comment below.